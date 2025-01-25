James Beard Awards semi-finalists include two from Marietta

By Mark Woolsey

Two Marietta eating and drinking establishments have made a high-profile culinary industry list—they’re semifinalists for the 2025 James Beard Awards, considered the Oscars of the food and restaurant industry.

Marietta Proper at 9 W. Park Square was nominated in the category “Best New Bar.” Its website says it creates an atmosphere reminiscent of yesteryear through the thoughtful pairing of wines and small plates.

Chef Brian So of the Spring restaurant, 36 Mill St., copped a semifinal nod under the category “Best Chef: Southeast.” Spring advertises itself as serving seasonal, thoughtfully sourced dishes, as well as natural wines. It also received a coveted Michelin Star in 2024, the first Cobb County restaurant to be so honored.

A dozen Ga restaurants and chefs were nominated as semifinalists this year

Finalists will be named April 2, and the winners will be announced at a ceremony in Chicago in June.