Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Saturday, January 25, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, January 25, 2025, with a high near 48 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be partly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 28 degrees.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 11:26 am, 39 °F few clouds Humidity 42 % Pressure 1033 mb Wind 7 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph Clouds Clouds: 20% Visibility Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 7:39 am Sunset Sunset: 6:01 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What you will read in this article

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Widespread frost before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 48. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Tonight

Widespread frost between 1 a.m and 4 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Calm wind.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Calm wind.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Wednesday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with December 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2024-12-01 55 31 43 -7 0 2024-12-02 51 32 41.5 -8.3 0 2024-12-03 45 30 37.5 -12.1 0 2024-12-04 54 27 40.5 -8.9 0 2024-12-05 58 31 44.5 -4.7 T 2024-12-06 46 24 35 -14 0 2024-12-07 58 30 44 -4.8 0 2024-12-08 62 37 49.5 0.9 T 2024-12-09 65 49 57 8.6 0.34 2024-12-10 68 63 65.5 17.3 1.4 2024-12-11 64 38 51 3 0.43 2024-12-12 53 32 42.5 -5.3 0 2024-12-13 59 37 48 0.3 0 2024-12-14 59 43 51 3.5 0 2024-12-15 51 43 47 -0.3 0.03 2024-12-16 67 45 56 8.9 0 2024-12-17 74 50 62 15 0 2024-12-18 73 52 62.5 15.7 T 2024-12-19 59 42 50.5 3.8 0 2024-12-20 59 36 47.5 1 0 2024-12-21 47 32 39.5 -6.9 0 2024-12-22 49 30 39.5 -6.7 0 2024-12-23 50 31 40.5 -5.6 0 2024-12-24 60 32 46 0 0 2024-12-25 60 37 48.5 2.7 0 2024-12-26 52 43 47.5 1.8 0.03 2024-12-27 51 43 47 1.4 0.39 2024-12-28 55 47 51 5.5 0.5 2024-12-29 65 55 60 14.6 0.86 2024-12-30 67 46 56.5 11.3 0 2024-12-31 72 49 60.5 15.3 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for January 25, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 54 76 in 1950 21 in 1940 Min Temperature M 36 61 in 2024 6 in 1905 Avg Temperature M 45.0 66.5 in 2024 15.0 in 1940 Precipitation M 0.15 1.91 in 1978 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 0.3 in 1966 0.0 in 2024 Snow Depth M – 7 in 1940 0 in 2024 HDD (base 65) M 20 50 in 1940 0 in 2024 CDD (base 65) M 0 2 in 2024 0 in 2023 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 47.7 53.8 63.4 in 1950 37.0 in 1977 Avg Min Temperature 28.9 35.5 47.8 in 1937 20.3 in 1977 Avg Temperature 38.3 44.7 55.5 in 1907 28.7 in 1977 Total Precipitation 2.27 3.68 15.58 in 1883 0.25 in 1927 Total Snowfall 3.2 0.8 8.3 in 1940 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth 2 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 636 509 902 in 1977 223 in 1907 Total CDD (base 65) 0 0 8 in 2022 0 in 2025 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 47.7 53.8 63.4 in 1950 37.0 in 1977 Avg Min Temperature 28.9 35.5 47.8 in 1937 20.3 in 1977 Avg Temperature 38.3 44.7 55.5 in 1907 28.7 in 1977 Total Precipitation 2.27 3.68 15.58 in 1883 0.25 in 1927 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 3.2 1.2 8.3 in 1940 0.0 in 2020 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 2 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1372 1499 2582 in 1977 1002 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 0 0 8 in 2022 0 in 2025

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-01-24

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-01-24

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2025-01-24

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2025-01-23

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2025-01-22

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”