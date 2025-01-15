Kennesaw State, Georgia Leadership Institute for School Improvement partnership will expedite career advancement for educators

[This article by Travis Highfield first appeared on the Kennesaw State University website, republished with permission]

A new partnership between the Bagwell College of Education and the Georgia Leadership Institute for School Improvement (GLISI) will expedite degree completion for educators pursuing a first-of-its-kind educational leadership degree at Kennesaw State University.

Established last spring, KSU’s Master of Education in Teacher Leadership and Educational Leadership became the first in Georgia to offer the combination of teacher leadership and Tier I educational leadership certifications, the latter of which is required for educators to obtain leadership positions in school systems across the state.

Through the partnership, educators who are a part of GLISI’s Aspiring Leaders cohorts will be eligible to enter the Master of Education in Teacher Leadership and Educational Leadership program with up to nine credit hours. For more than 25 years, the nonprofit GLISI has served more than 16,000 teachers with resources that build their leadership skills and positively impact their school districts, and learning experiences GLISI mirror coursework in KSU’s master’s program.

“This partnership marks yet another milestone in our efforts to elevate the careers of educators across Georgia,” said Adrian Epps, dean of the Bagwell College. “The Georgia Leadership Institute for School Improvement has long been a valuable resource for teachers and leaders seeking to positively impact their school systems, and we are fortunate to partner with them to generate efficiencies that put educators on the fast track to leadership roles.”

The 30-hour Master of Education in Teacher Leadership and Educational Leadership program is offered fully online to meet the needs of educators who work full time. Educators enrolled in the graduate program select one of three concentrations: Coaching for Performance, Leadership in Rural Schools, or Leadership in Urban Schools.

GLISI is recognized in Georgia for enhancing school leadership and improving performance outcomes. Their Aspiring Leaders partnerships help educators develop essential leadership skills for success in their communities.

“The Bagwell College is leading the way in Georgia with valuable, flexible degree options for aspiring education leaders,” said Jennie Welch, vice president of strategy and finance at GLISI. “Our partnership with KSU will allow us to better tailor our support to district needs and accelerate degree completion for those we serve.”

GLISI’s Aspiring Leaders who complete the master’s degree earn not only teacher leadership certification but also Tier I educational leadership certification, the credential required for entry-level leadership positions such as assistant principal or curriculum coordinator. Along with teachers boosting their potential for job promotions, Bagwell College leaders say the biggest beneficiaries of the new master’s degree will be the schools and districts that see results from enhancing their leadership teams.

“Our school districts are the real winners,” said Arvin Johnson, interim chair of the Department of Educational Leadership. “By developing tomorrow’s leaders in education, we are ensuring that our school systems meet the growing needs of our state and putting our children on the path to success.”