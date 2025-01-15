Marietta History Center presents lecture “The Last Slave Ships to the South

The Marietta History Center will host a presentation about “The Last Slave Ships to the South” on Monday, January 27, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. The lecture, part of the MHC’s Evening With History lecture series, will be presented by Amy Albers, a library assistant in the Georgia Room at the Switzer Library.

The announcement on the City of Marietta website described the focus of the lecture as follows:

(Albers will) present a lecture examining the history behind the last two ships to bring enslaved Africans to the United States: The Wanderer and The Clotilda. These ships arrived on U.S. shores fifty years after the Transatlantic slave trade was outlawed. The lecture will explore the individuals responsible for orchestrating these illegal voyages, the secrecy that surrounded them, and their lasting impact, specifically on Georgia’s Jekyll Island and Mobile, Alabama. Amy Albers, MLIS, is a Marietta resident and has worked in the Cobb County Library’s Genealogy and Local History department for several years. Her research in Georgia history makes her the perfect speaker for this event, which promises to offer new insights into this dark chapter of American history.

The Marietta History Center is at 1 Depot Street, Marietta, GA 30060.

The cost is $5 for museum members (members email Christa McCay, Cmccay@MariettaGA.gov to receive a link to the discounted tickets) and $10 for nonmembers.

To learn more about the Marietta History Center, visit us at www.MariettaHistory.org

About the Marietta History Center

The Marietta History Center is located at 1 Depot St, Marietta, GA 30060, adjacent to the western edge of Marietta Square, facing the railroad tracks.

The center is housed in the historic Kennesaw House, which was at various times a cotton warehouse, a hotel, and a Civil War morgue and hospital.

The museum was founded in 1996 and became an official entity of the City of Marietta in 2018.

The current staff is:

Amy Reed – Museum Director

Christa McCay – Collections Manager

Anna Monroe – Museum Assistant

Lisa Oestreicher – Museum Assistant

For more information about the MHC, visit its website by following this link.