Recall of 24,870 pounds of chicken and cheese taquitos shipped nationwide to ALDIs

Bestway Sandwiches Inc., based in Valencia, Calif., has issued a recall of approximately 24,870 pounds of frozen chicken and cheese taquito products due to potential metal contamination, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

[Editor’s note: as a result of the recent listeria-contaminated Boar’s Head product and the consequent outbreak of foodborne illness and deaths, the Cobb County Courier will publicize any food recall that is labeled “nationwide” or lists “Georgia” in the distribution locations]

The affected products, “CASA MAMITA CHICKEN & CHEESE TAQUITOS,” were produced on July 3, 2024, and September 25, 2024. They are packaged in 20-ounce cartons bearing Best By Dates 07/03/25 and 09/25/25 on the bottom panel and establishment number “EST. P-40327.” The taquitos were distributed to ALDI grocery stores nationwide.

The issue was identified after a consumer reported finding a piece of metal in the product. Another complaint to FSIS involved a dental injury linked to the taquitos. While no additional injuries or illnesses have been reported, consumers are advised to consult a healthcare provider if they have health concerns.

FSIS warns that some recalled products may still be in consumers’ freezers. Those who purchased the taquitos should not eat them but instead dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase. FSIS is monitoring the recall’s effectiveness and will provide retail distribution lists on its website as they become available.

Consumers and media with questions about the recall can contact Bestway Foods Co. QA Department at (818) 361-1800 EXT.110. For general food safety inquiries, the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline is available at 888-674-6854, or questions can be emailed to MPHotline@usda.gov. Reports of food safety issues can also be filed via FSIS’s online complaint system.

For more information on the recall, visit www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.