Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Wednesday, January 15, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, with a high near 48 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly clear, with an overnight low of around 29 degrees.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 6:56 am, 32 °F clear sky Humidity 71 % Pressure 1031 mb Wind 5 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph Clouds Clouds: 0% Visibility Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 7:43 am Sunset Sunset: 5:51 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 48. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night

Clear, with a low around 28. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Showers after 1 a.m. Low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Saturday

Showers. High near 53. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Saturday Night

Showers likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

M.L.King Day

Sunny, with a high near 31.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with December 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2024-12-01 55 31 43 -7 0 2024-12-02 51 32 41.5 -8.3 0 2024-12-03 45 30 37.5 -12.1 0 2024-12-04 54 27 40.5 -8.9 0 2024-12-05 58 31 44.5 -4.7 T 2024-12-06 46 24 35 -14 0 2024-12-07 58 30 44 -4.8 0 2024-12-08 62 37 49.5 0.9 T 2024-12-09 65 49 57 8.6 0.34 2024-12-10 68 63 65.5 17.3 1.4 2024-12-11 64 38 51 3 0.43 2024-12-12 53 32 42.5 -5.3 0 2024-12-13 59 37 48 0.3 0 2024-12-14 59 43 51 3.5 0 2024-12-15 51 43 47 -0.3 0.03 2024-12-16 67 45 56 8.9 0 2024-12-17 74 50 62 15 0 2024-12-18 73 52 62.5 15.7 T 2024-12-19 59 42 50.5 3.8 0 2024-12-20 59 36 47.5 1 0 2024-12-21 47 32 39.5 -6.9 0 2024-12-22 49 30 39.5 -6.7 0 2024-12-23 50 31 40.5 -5.6 0 2024-12-24 60 32 46 0 0 2024-12-25 60 37 48.5 2.7 0 2024-12-26 52 43 47.5 1.8 0.03 2024-12-27 51 43 47 1.4 0.39 2024-12-28 55 47 51 5.5 0.5 2024-12-29 65 55 60 14.6 0.86 2024-12-30 67 46 56.5 11.3 0 2024-12-31 72 49 60.5 15.3 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for January 15, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 54 73 in 2017 22 in 1893 Min Temperature M 35 60 in 1932 9 in 1927 Avg Temperature M 44.5 65.0 in 2007 18.5 in 1927 Precipitation M 0.14 1.49 in 1966 0.00 in 2024 Snowfall M 0.0 T in 1994 0.0 in 2024 Snow Depth M – 1 in 2011 0 in 2024 HDD (base 65) M 21 46 in 1927 0 in 2007 CDD (base 65) M 0 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 47.9 53.6 65.1 in 1907 37.5 in 1918 Avg Min Temperature 30.0 35.7 50.9 in 1907 20.7 in 2010 Avg Temperature 38.9 44.7 58.0 in 1907 29.6 in 1918 Total Precipitation 1.50 2.22 7.52 in 1883 0.00 in 1902 Total Snowfall 2.1 0.5 7.0 in 1982 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 2 – 3 in 2011 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 362 306 527 in 1918 95 in 1907 Total CDD (base 65) 0 0 8 in 2022 0 in 2025 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 47.9 53.6 65.1 in 1907 37.5 in 1918 Avg Min Temperature 30.0 35.7 50.9 in 1907 20.7 in 2010 Avg Temperature 38.9 44.7 58.0 in 1907 29.6 in 1918 Total Precipitation 1.50 2.22 7.52 in 1883 0.00 in 1902 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 2.1 0.9 7.0 in 1982 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 2 – 3 in 2011 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1098 1296 2180 in 1977 888 in 2016 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 0 0 8 in 2022 0 in 2025

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-01-14

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-01-14

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2025-01-14

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2025-01-14

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2025-01-14

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”