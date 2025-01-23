Mableton City Council moves forward on November’s municipal elections

Mableton will hold elections for three of the six Mableton City Council seats on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

City Council districts 2, 4, and 6 will be on the ballot in this year’s municipal election. The council members now representing those districts are Dami Oladapo (District 2), Patricia Auch (District 4) and Debora Herndon (District 6).

Under the city charter, elections for Mableton’s mayor and city council are held on odd-numbered years and staggered among the seats. In 2027, elections will be held for mayor and districts 1, 3, and 5.

Follow this link to download a copy of the Mableton City Charter as approved by the Georgia legislature.

At last night’s council meeting, the first steps were taken in planning for the election.

Resolutions were passed that set the qualifying fees for those offices, determined the dates and times for interested candidates to qualify and determined other details involved in managing the upcoming elections.

The qualifying fee to run will be $600.

During the discussion, City Clerk Susan Hiott explained the reason for taking up the fee during the meeting.



“It seems early to be announcing this, but state law requires that all cities in the state of Georgia publish their qualifying fee for those who are going to be running for office,” Hiott said. “We have to do it by February 1st, according to state law.”

“So I’m just announcing, and it will be advertised in the paper that the qualifying fee for districts two, four and six will be $600,” she said. “It’s the same as it was previously.”

Qualifying will occur from Monday, August 18, 2025, to Wednesday, August 20, 2025, from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., with an hour for lunch at the Mableton Administrative Offices at 1245 Veterans Memorial Highway.

In one of the resolutions passed, Hiott was designated as the superintendent of Mableton’s election.

After an agreement between the county and the City of Mabeton is reached, the Cobb County elections department will conduct the elections. The county already conducts municipal elections for the other cities in the county.