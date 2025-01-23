Missing Person in Marietta: missing man with multiple health issues

Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department distributed the following notice about a missing person in Mariette who has multiple health issues:

January 23, 2025

MISSING PERSON

Thirty-seven-year-old Demarcus Benton left his family residence on Roosevelt Circle yesterday and has not been seen since. Demarcus has multiple health issues that cause his family concern. While he did take multiple medications with him, his family is uncertain if he will continue to take them as prescribed. He left on foot after an argument and does not have any electronics with him that can be tracked. He is approximately 5’6” tall, weighs roughly 125 pounds, and was last seen wearing a burgundy poncho, blue jeans, and blue/white sneakers.

Anyone with information about his location is urged to call Marietta Police Detective Perez at 770-794-2363. You can also remain anonymous by submitting tips via Crimestoppers Greater Atlanta, or via the new tip411 MariettaPD app.