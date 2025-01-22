Major GOP-led immigration measure passed by U.S. Senate, heads to House

by Ariana Figueroa, Georgia Recorder, [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]

January 21, 2025

WASHINGTON — On the first day of Donald Trump’s presidency, the U.S. Senate Monday passed a bill that would require the expansion of mass detention for immigrants charged or arrested for property crimes.

In a 64-35 vote, 12 Democrats joined Republicans to send the bill, S. 5, known as the Laken Riley Act, back to the House for final passage due to two amendments that were agreed to by senators.

One amendment from Texas GOP Sen. John Cornyn would add the assault of a law enforcement officer as an offense requiring mandatory detention.

Another amendment, from Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa, would also require mandatory detention requirements for “any crime that results in death or serious bodily injury to another person.”

When the measure is passed by the House, it’ll likely be one of the first bills signed into law by Trump, an early victory after he ran a presidential campaign promising mass deportations of immigrants in the country without proper legal authorization.

Trump is set to sign 10 executive orders to put in motion his immigration crackdown at the southern border.

The bill is named after 22-year-old Laken Riley, a nursing student who was murdered by a man who immigration authorities say entered the country illegally and was previously charged with shoplifting.

The measure would not only greatly expand the detention of immigrants arrested or charged with crimes outlined in the measure, but would give state attorneys general broad discretion to challenge federal immigration policy if enacted into law.

Immigration attorneys and experts have warned the measure could have far-reaching ramifications, such as subjecting some migrants — including children and teens — to rapid detention and deportation.

They also argue that the bill would not only affect undocumented people, but would ensnare some immigrants with legal status and have the potential to interfere with the issuing of visas on the international stage.

