167,277 pounds of ground beef products recalled for possible E Coli contamination after consumers become ill

Wolverine Packing Co. of Detroit Michigan is recalling 167,277 pounds of ground beef products shipped to restaurants nationwide after at least 15 illnesses were linked to the product. The products are possibly contaminated with the E Coli bacterium.

[Editor’s note: as a result of last year’s listeria-contaminated Boar’s Head product and the consequent outbreak of foodborne illness and deaths, the Cobb County Courier will publicize any food recall that is labeled “nationwide” or lists “Georgia” in the distribution locations]

According to the alert from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS):

The problem was discovered when FSIS was notified by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture of a group of ill persons who had reported that they consumed ground beef prior to their illness. FSIS was notified of illnesses on November 13, 2024, and working in conjunction with Minnesota Departments of Agriculture and Health, FSIS determined that there was a link between the ground beef products from Wolverine Packing Co. and this illness cluster. On November 20, 2024, a ground beef sample collected by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture as part of an outbreak investigation tested positive for E. coli O157. To date, 15 case-patients have been identified in one state with illness onset dates ranging from November 2, 2024, to November 10, 2024. FSIS continues to work with the Minnesota Departments of Agriculture and Health on this investigation.

The recalled products are marked with an establishment number “EST. 2574B” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to restaurant locations nationwide.

According to the alert: