Candidate forum for Cobb BOC district 4 special election January 30

A candidate forum for the Cobb County Board of Commissioners District 4 special election will be held Thursday, January 30, at 7 p.m. at the South Cobb Community Center, 620 Lions Club Drive, Mableton, GA 30126. The event is sponsored by the Mableton Improvement Coalition (MIC) and the Austell Community Task Force (ACT).

Advance voting in this important election begins Feb. 1, so this is an excellent chance to become familiar with the candidates before casting your ballot.

The event is not being streamed, so if you want to hear the candidates, you must attend in person.

To submit questions for the candidates in advance, visit this link or use the QR code in the flyer below.