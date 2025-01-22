Powder Springs announces intent to opt out of HB 581 homestead exemption

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson January 22, 2025

The City of Powder Springs distributed the following announcement stating its intent to opt out of the homestead exemption provided under Georgia House Bill 581:

Statement on Notice of Intent to Opt Out of Homestead Exemption

The Mayor and Council of the City of Powder Springs intend to opt out of the statewide adjusted base year ad valorem homestead exemption for the City of Powder Springs. 

City officials recently submitted a legal advertisement announcing their intention to “opt out” of the HB 581 homestead exemption. This ad involves a statewide referendum approved by voters in the November 2024 election that implements a statewide adjusted base year ad valorem homestead exemption.

While the homestead exemption automatically applies to all local governments and school districts, these jurisdictions may opt out of the homestead exemption for their jurisdiction by following specific procedures by March 1. Powder Springs and Cobb County both have a flat homestead assessment freeze, which provides a generally greater taxpayer benefit than the homestead exemption offered by HB 581.

All concerned citizens are invited to attend any or all of three public hearings on this matter at the Patricia C. Vaughn Cultural Arts Center at 4181 Atlanta St., with the first set for Monday, Feb. 3, at 6 p.m. Additional hearings on this matter will be held Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 4 p.m.; and Monday, Feb. 17, at 6 p.m.

About the City of Powder Springs

The City of Powder Springs was incorporated in September of 1883.

The area before incorporation had been known as Gunpowder Springs, possibly because of the dark sand in the water.

Powder Springs is the sixth largest city in Cobb County, larger only than nearby Austell.

Mayor and City Council

MayorAl Thurman
Councilman Ward 1 and Mayor Pro TemHenry Lust
Councilwoman Ward 2Doris Dawkins
Councilman Ward 3Dwayne Green
Councilman Post 1 At LargeDwight McMutry
Councilwoman Post 2 At LargePatricia Wisdom

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following quick facts about the City of Powder Springs:

Population
Population estimates, July 1, 2024, (V2024)NA
Population estimates, July 1, 2023, (V2023)18,950
Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2024)NA
Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2023)16,907
Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2024, (V2024)NA
Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2023, (V2023)12.1%
Population, Census, April 1, 202016,887
Population, Census, April 1, 201013,940
Age and Sex
Persons under 5 years, percent5.0%
Persons under 18 years, percent25.1%
Persons 65 years and over, percent13.6%
Female persons, percent53.5%
Race and Hispanic Origin
White alone, percent27.0%
Black alone, percent (a)(a)50.5%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent (a)(a)2.3%
Asian alone, percent (a)(a)1.1%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent (a)(a)0.1%
Two or More Races, percent7.7%
Hispanic or Latino, percent (b)(b)20.6%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent24.1%
Population Characteristics
Veterans, 2019-20231,329
Foreign-born persons, percent, 2019-202314.7%
Housing
Housing Units, July 1, 2023, (V2023)X
Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2019-202383.7%
Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2019-2023$283,700
Median selected monthly owner costs – with a mortgage, 2019-2023$1,629
Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortage, 2019-2023$573
Median gross rent, 2019-2023$1,778
Building Permits, 2023X
Families & Living Arrangements
Households, 2019-20236,195
Persons per household, 2019-20232.77
Living in the same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+ , 2019-202390.0%
Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2019-202319.7%
Computer and Internet Use
Households with a computer, percent, 2019-202397.4%
Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2019-202396.2%
Education
High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2019-202390.4%
Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2019-202339.8%
Health
With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2019-20236.5%
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent11.9%
Economy
In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2019-202365.0%
In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2019-202359.0%
Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)29,526
Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)39,184
Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)7,540
Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)181,543
Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c)$12,102
Transportation
Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2019-202335.1
Income & Poverty
Median households income (in 2023 dollars), 2019-2023$96,961
Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2023 dollars), 2019-2023$38,254
Persons in poverty, percent11.7%
Businesses
Total employer establishments, 2022X
Total employment, 2022X
Total annual payroll, 2022 ($1,000)X
Total employment, percent change, 2021-2022X
Total nonemployer establishments, 2022X
All employer firms, Reference year 2017300
Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017134
Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017S
Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017S
Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017170
Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017S
Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017247
Geography
Population per square mile, 20202,288.5
Population per square mile, 20101,944.7
Land area in square miles, 20207.38
Land area in square miles, 20107.17
FIPS Code1362524

