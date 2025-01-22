Powder Springs announces intent to opt out of HB 581 homestead exemption

The City of Powder Springs distributed the following announcement stating its intent to opt out of the homestead exemption provided under Georgia House Bill 581:

Statement on Notice of Intent to Opt Out of Homestead Exemption

The Mayor and Council of the City of Powder Springs intend to opt out of the statewide adjusted base year ad valorem homestead exemption for the City of Powder Springs.

City officials recently submitted a legal advertisement announcing their intention to “opt out” of the HB 581 homestead exemption. This ad involves a statewide referendum approved by voters in the November 2024 election that implements a statewide adjusted base year ad valorem homestead exemption.

While the homestead exemption automatically applies to all local governments and school districts, these jurisdictions may opt out of the homestead exemption for their jurisdiction by following specific procedures by March 1. Powder Springs and Cobb County both have a flat homestead assessment freeze, which provides a generally greater taxpayer benefit than the homestead exemption offered by HB 581.

All concerned citizens are invited to attend any or all of three public hearings on this matter at the Patricia C. Vaughn Cultural Arts Center at 4181 Atlanta St., with the first set for Monday, Feb. 3, at 6 p.m. Additional hearings on this matter will be held Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 4 p.m.; and Monday, Feb. 17, at 6 p.m.