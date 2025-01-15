Marietta police make arrest in December homicide

By Mark Woolsey

Marietta Police say they’ve made an arrest in a Dec. 30 murder case.

Spokesman Chuck McPhilamy says in a news release that a 70-year-old Marietta man was arrested Monday night in the killing of Daniel Lenard Richardson, Jr.

[The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated. We do make exceptions in high-profile cases or charges against public officials where exoneration is likely to be as widely publicized as the initial arrest]

Richardson was found dead in the middle of a carwash bay in the 12-hundred block of Bellemeade Drive. He’d been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they caught up with the suspect with the help of technology and witness statements. They say the suspect and victim were acquaintances, but the extent of their relationship isn’t known.

The suspect is being held without bond at the Cobb County adult detention center. He’s facing felony murder, felony aggravated assault and felony possession of a firearm during the possession of a crime charges.