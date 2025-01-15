Cobb County announces intent to opt out of HB 581 homestead exemption

The Cobb County Board of Commissioners today announces its intention to opt out of the statewide adjusted base year ad valorem homestead exemption for Cobb County, Georgia. Cobb County Incorporated and Unincorporated taxing jurisdictions will not be affected, as Cobb County’s existing Homestead Exemption for County M&O will remain in place.

House Bill 581 was passed by the Georgia General Assembly during the 2024 legislative session and an enabling constitutional amendment (HR 1022) was subsequently approved through a statewide ballot question during the November 2024 election. Within HB 581, O.C.G.A. § 48-5-44.2 provides for a statewide floating homestead exemption which applies to counties, consolidated governments, municipalities, and local school districts.

While the homestead exemption automatically applies to all local governments and school districts, these jurisdictions may opt out of the homestead exemption for their jurisdiction by following certain procedures by March 1, 2025. Cobb County currently has a floating homestead exemption which provides a greater benefit to taxpayers.

O.C.G.A. § 48-5-44.2(i) provides the necessary procedures for local governments to opt out of the HB 581 homestead exemption. To opt out, the local government or school district must adopt a resolution opting out of the exemption after completing the following steps, which must be completed between January 1, 2025, and March 1, 2025:

• The local government must advertise the intent to opt out and conduct at least three public hearings on the issue, with at least one of the public meetings occurring between 6:00 P.M. and 7:00 P.M. on a business weekday.

• The local government must place an advertisement in a newspaper of general circulation serving the residents of the political subdivision and post the advertisement on its website of the local government.

• The advertisement must appear at least one week prior to each hearing, be prominently displayed, be not less than 30 square inches, and not be placed in that section of the newspaper where legal notices appear.

• The advertisement must also be posted on the local government’s website at least one week prior to each hearing. In addition to the advertisement, the local government may include in the notice reasons or explanations for its intention to opt out of the homestead exemption. Simultaneously with the notice the local government must provide a press release to the local media.

All citizens are invited to the public hearings on this tax increase to be held at the Board of Commissioners meeting room located at 100 Cherokee Street, Marietta, Georgia, on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at 7:00 PM, Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at 9:00 AM, and on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at 7:00 PM.

The Board of Commissioners will adopt the Resolution to Opt Out of the Homestead Exemption following the third public hearing at the BOC Meeting on Tuesday, February 25, at 7:00 PM.