Rep. Lucy McBath launches sixth annual “Valentines for Veterans”

The office of Sixth District Congresswoman Lucy McBath distributed the following announcement about her sixth annual “Valentines for Veterans” event:

Congresswoman Lucy McBath (D-GA) is inviting the local community to participate in her sixth annual “Valentines for Veterans” event. Constituents in Georgia’s Sixth Congressional District are invited to join McBath in submitting cards to be distributed to local veterans through the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“My Valentines for Veterans program is a treasured part of my work to serve our community,” McBath said. “It is an honor to celebrate the men and women who have done so much in service to our nation every day, but on Valentine’s Day, it is very important that Georgia veterans know how much we love them and appreciate their sacrifices.”

To participate in this program, constituents may drop off or mail cards to McBath’s Atlanta district office using the following address:

Rep. Lucy McBath

ATTN: Valentines for Veterans

3330 Cumberland Boulevard SE, Suite 610

Atlanta, GA 30339

The deadline for submissions for this program is Friday, February 7th. For any questions or concerns, please contact McBath’s Atlanta district office by calling (470) 773-6330 or by emailing arts.mcbath@mail.house.gov.