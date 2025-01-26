Responses to survey from the Cobb Courier to candidates for District 2 in the Cobb Board of Commissioners special election

The Cobb County Courier distributed questionnaires to the Democratic and Republican candidates for the Cobb County Board of Commissioners.

We sent the same questionnaires for both district seats, and to Democratic and Republican candidates. Below are the answers from candidates who responded to our emails. If the candidates who were not responsive send answers at a later date, we will add them to the article.

This article reflects the responses from District 2 candidates. Candidate responses are in alphabetical order by their last names:

Democrats

Erick Allen

Write a brief description of who you are and why you are running, for the benefit of readers who might not be familiar with you.

I am Erick Allen, a long time Cobb resident and former elected member of the Georgia House of Representatives, Chair of the Cobb Legislative Delegation, and Chair of the Cobb Democrat Committee. I have been recognized by Georgia Mental Health Network as the 2021 Legislator of the Year, the Cobb Chamber, Georgia Association of Educators, and maintained a A+ rating with Georgia Conservation Voters and the Georgia NAACP.

What accomplishments of yours do you want voters to know about?

I led a successful response to the environmental issue with Stereginics in the Smyrna area. I was able to get legislation passed to provide more transparency to the community. There is still more work to be done to make sure we are safe and I am committed to this continued fight.

What would you like to accomplish if you are elected to this office?

Mobility and Transit – The Cobb M-SPLOST failed in the November 2024 election. I believe it is not because it is not needed, but because of other factors. In office I will continue to fight for mobility in Cobb County but do it through corporative community planning and engagement. I want to make sure we are intentional about comprehensive plans for the most neglected areas of Cobb County and in those plans make transit and community connection the anchor. Access to affordable housing – I plan to introduce a plan to allow exemptions to the 2 max non family ordinance we have in Cobb. This could allow 3-4 roommates to share the expense of a rental based on the total number of bedrooms in the home. I will also make sure that new developments , as part of the zoning process, commit more workforce housing units.

Zoning matters are among the most important responsibilities of Cobb’s Board of Commissioners, balancing between the interests of different stakeholders (homeowners, developers, local businesses). They are also among the responsibilities that create the most controversy. How would you describe your approach to zoning cases that come before you?

Collaboration is key. I will always keep an open mind and make sure to get perspectives from all sides. I have been engaged with several communities of interest in major zoning issues and if everyone comes to the table with honesty, integrity, and respect there is usually a resolution that is a win/win for all impacted.

Recently there have been a number of deaths and serious injuries of pedestrians on Cobb County roads, particularly on stretches of roadway where marked crosswalks are few and far between. Do you think the county has a role in promoting road design that reduces the risk to pedestrians?

To me this is also a conversation of mobility. As we continue to grow we will have more people choosing diverse options to navigate our county. We must be thoughtful and intentional about our planning and design to be a safe community for all modes of transportation/commuting.

Economic development in the county has often been uneven, with significant peaks and valleys in parts of every commission district. How important do you think the equity is in the distribution of county resources and services that promote economic development?

This is very important. When in the House of Representatives I was assigned to the economic development and tourism committee and this is an issue that I took head on not only in Cobb but across our state. We know that there are areas of Cobb that have seen considerable growth and development and others that have been left behind. Even if it is not in District 2 I will advocate for balance in our growth planning.

When the budget axe comes around, there have often been proposals to close local public library branches. What is your view on the role of nearby library branches to local communities?

Libraries are essential to our community and should not be the first to proposed cuts. This is especially important because of our Schools decision to be the decider of what content our students have access.

Cobb’s public transit system leaves out large parts of each commission district. Given the failure of the recent transit referendum, what do you view as the future of public transit in Cobb County, and if you think it’s an important component of a county, how would you propose making it available to all county residents?

This will be a priority. As I said earlier, even thought this referendum failed in 2024 does not mean the issues go away. We will continue to have a demand for diverse mobility options and it will be the boards responsibility to respond equitably to this demand.

Cobb County has very high housing cost, even by the standards of other metro counties. Do you think the county has a role in policies that promote affordable housing?

The county has a role but this is something that needs to be addressed by all layers of government. Federal, State , and local. There are things we can do in the county to make it affordable for development which will impact the cost of housing.

Cobb County has a number of apartment complexes that are not well-maintained, and that create hazards for tenants. How can Cobb enforce code compliance by apartment complexes, while at the same time allowing and encouraging the construction of affordable apartments?

In 2020 Georgia passed legislation that protects renters who raise concerns about the condition of their dwelling. That is a state protection but the code compliance is a county issue. I will always advocate for tighter code compliance. It is often an appearance that the county is more interested in going after residents with minor infractions and turning a blind eye to slum-lords.

Jaha V. Howard

Write a brief description of who you are and why you are running, for the benefit of readers who might not be familiar with you.

I am running for the Cobb County Board of Commissioners because I love raising a family and doing business in Cobb and I want to be a part of making it even better. My 14 years as an employer and my experience on the school board has taught me that it takes strong leadership and a variety of perspectives to help us all thrive together.

What accomplishments of yours do you want voters to know about?

I want voters to know that I’ve learned from the lived experiences of thousands of families in Cobb County. Through the families at my dental practice as well as families through Cobb schools, I’ve had the benefit of growing genuine connections.

What would you like to accomplish if you are elected to this office?

I want our neighbors in Cobb to experience a real relationship and trust with their commissioner, making Cobb County even safer and more prosperous.

Zoning matters are among the most important responsibilities of Cobb’s Board of Commissioners, balancing between the interests of different stakeholders (homeowners, developers, local businesses). They are also among the responsibilities that create the most controversy. How would you describe your approach to zoning cases that come before you?

I will bring a “win-win” approach to zoning. All parties should benefit from zoning decisions. We should also look at the context of each zoning opportunity as it relates to the county’s broader plan. Let’s be honest, sometimes our overall plans need adjustments over time as we gain more input from constituent groups.

Recently there have been a number of deaths and serious injuries of pedestrians on Cobb County roads, particularly on stretches of roadway where marked crosswalks are few and far between. Do you think the county has a role in promoting road design that reduces the risk to pedestrians?

Yes, the county has an important role to work collaboratively with city, state and federal entities to promote pedestrian safety. This takes consistent and intentional communication.

Economic development in the county has often been uneven, with significant peaks and valleys in parts of every commission district. How important do you think equity is in the distribution of county resources and services that promote economic development?

Economic equity is one of several important factors in the distribution of county resources. This requires us to respect the unique values of different constituent groups across the county. We must also understand how different communities across Cobb mutually benefit due to our interconnectivity.

When the budget axe comes around, there have often been proposals to close local public library branches. What is your view on the role of nearby library branches to local communities?

As a proud local library cardholder, I believe that public libraries are one of the most underappreciated parts of our county, and I would be looking for opportunities to amplify the great works of our library system.

Cobb’s public transit system leaves out large parts of each commission district. Given the failure of the recent transit referendum, what do you view as the future of public transit in Cobb County, and if you think it’s an important component of a county, how would you propose making it available to all county residents?

Transit is extremely important, and I was able to learn so much about the inner workings during my time on Cobb’s Transit Advisory Board. We need to completely re-work our county vision for transit and mobility, building upon the positive portions of the 2024 plan.

Cobb County has very high housing costs, even by the standards of other metro counties. Do you think the county has a role in policies that promote affordable housing?

Two things can be true- We need home values to stay strong, and we also need more affordable housing options. This will take wisdom and strategy through public-private partnerships, and the county and our local municipalities will play a key role to accomplish this goal.

Cobb County has a number of apartment complexes that are not well-maintained, and that create hazards for tenants. How can Cobb enforce code compliance by apartment complexes, while at the same time allowing and encouraging the construction of affordable apartments?

I think we all know that every apartment complex is very different. We will hold irresponsible owners accountable while encouraging more opportunities for owners and developers that have been good neighbors.

Tracy Stevenson

[Editors note: for reasons unknown to this editor our editing software refused to convert Mr. Stevenson’s answers into block quotes, so I put the answers into bold font]

Write a brief description of who you are and why you are running, for the benefit of readers who might not be familiar with you.



I am a proud Family First advocate and a dedicated Cobb county resident. I worked as a commercial and residential General Contractor for over thirty years in Cobb County. I raised my two oldest daughters here, and since 2008, have lived in Marietta with my cherished wife, Eleanor. Together we blended our two families into a beautiful and loving family of five adult children, with three spouses and eight grandchildren.



What accomplishments of yours do you want voters to know about?





I tirelessly fought against all tax increases and fees over the past couple of years, championing the interests of ALL citizens as a citizen activist. I also spoke out against bad policies while attending 90% of the BoC meetings and tax increase hearings. Today, I am eager to translate that passion into action as a candidate committed to improving the lives of ALL of our citizens in our beloved county.



What would you like to accomplish if you are elected to this office?





First, I want to champion fiscal responsibility. The budget has increased almost 30% in just the last three years and that is unsustainable. We have to get a handle on our spending. At the same time the citizens are getting hammered with huge water, sewer and stormwater fee increases over the next 5 years that have already been approved by the BoC. Second, I want to get past the politics of division by party, ethnicity, gender or any other means of setting one group against another. I am also uniquely qualified to spearhead real action regarding affordable/attainable housing. I tire of the political speak with no out of the box solutions or financial goals being set nor accomplished.





Zoning matters are among the most important responsibilities of Cobb’s Board of Commissioners, balancing between the interests of different stakeholders (homeowners, developers, local businesses). They are also among the responsibilities that create the most controversy. How would you describe your approach to zoning cases that come before you?





I would always listen to the existing home and /or business owners first that are impacted directly by whatever zoning/rezoning issue is before us. When business and homeowners invest in a property they expect that they have entered into a form of contractural agreement with the county based on the existing zoning and long term plan set forth by the county executives when they invested there. We owe it to those folks to balance growth and change with protecting the existing occupants.



Recently there have been a number of deaths and serious injuries of pedestrians on Cobb County roads, particularly on stretches of roadway where marked crosswalks are few and far between. Do you think the county has a role in promoting road design that reduces the risk to pedestrians?





Best practices of road design engineering should always be followed. This includes, but is not limited to, adequate safe pedestrian crossing areas. Traffic flow and safety must also be a consideration. It is always difficult to strike the perfect balance between pedestrian safety and traffic flow and safety.



Economic development in the county has often been uneven, with significant peaks and valleys in parts of every commission district. How important do you think the equity is in the distribution of county resources and services that promote economic development?





I choose to use the word equality rather than equity. I firmly believe in fairness and trying our best to improve the quality of life for all Cobb citizens and distribute resources and services in a balanced way. I would always be bound to represent the interests of my voters in D2 first, but I would always support a balance of what is best for Cobb county as a whole.





When the budget axe comes around, there have often been proposals to close local public library branches. What is your view on the role of nearby library branches to local communities?





I think libraries can play an important role in communities, but my most recent experiences at the closest public library to my home was very disappointing. I was looking for resource books on the Constitution and the Federalist papers and there was not a single book there, or in the data base about the Federalist Papers, so I had to order some. There was a lot of shelf space and rooms, but the resource materials were very limited. I think we need to revisit what the function of libraries is now in this digital age, and be forward thinking about our approach. That said, I love actual paper books, especially reading them to my grandkids and teaching them the value of reading and learning. In a nutshell, I wouldn’t want to close libraries, but maybe revisit how they function efficiently and serve the public with all of the new technologies available to us.





Cobb’s public transit system leaves out large parts of each commission district. Given the failure of the recent transit referendum, what do you view as the future of public transit in Cobb County, and if you think it’s an important component of a county, how would you propose making it available to all county residents?



Let me be clear: I am NOT against transit and mobility projects. I oppose poorly conceived plans that lack foresight, transparency, and modern solutions. The 30-year, 1% sales tax MSPLOST initiative was a glaring example of this—a boondoggle driven by outdated ideas and bad data, championed by consultants with financial incentives to prioritize raising money over solving real transportation challenges. As someone with decades of experience in the construction industry, I know that poor planning and design inevitably lead to financial disasters. We can do better! First, we should focus on making immediate, meaningful improvements using the $38 million already budgeted for 2025. I propose targeted actions to serve those most in need, including free, limited transit for needs-based individuals. For everyone else, it’s time for the first fare increase in 14 years which would be a modest step to ensure the system is sustainable. Do you know that revenues are so low that 90 cents of every Transit dollar comes from the taxpayers either in the form of General Fund contributions or grants? That trend is unsustainable, especially when ridership continues on a downward trend, here and nationally. But funding alone isn’t enough. We need accurate, actionable data. Over the next couple of years, we should invest in collecting real-time information about transit usage—how many riders board and disembark at various stops, their peak travel times, and common routes. Armed with this data, we can redesign routes and allocate resources to make the system more efficient and genuinely useful for the community. Community engagement is another critical component. We must actively reach out to residents to understand their transit needs instead of imposing one-size-fits-all solutions. Listening to the people who use and rely on transit will help us build a system that works for them. In addition to improving existing services, we should embrace innovative partnerships. Public-private collaborations with Transportation Network Companies (TNCs) like Uber, Lyft and local vendors could provide cost-effective transit options. For instance, vehicles with 15 or fewer passengers don’t require CDL-licensed drivers, significantly reducing operating costs. A great example is a current private van service that connects retirement communities to shopping centers—a low-cost, high-impact solution that benefits everyone involved. Once we’ve addressed the needs of those who depend on transit the most, we can reassess priorities and consider the future. The key to success is focus. As I’ve learned in my business career, you cannot be all things to all people. Instead, we must identify who we aim to serve and ensure their needs are met first. Looking ahead, we must also embrace the potential of 21st-century technology. With advancements in driverless vehicles and other innovations, it’s time to move forward—not backward—by adopting solutions that fit a modern, evolving world. National ridership for traditional systems has been in steep decline, a trend accelerated by remote work. Let’s not tether ourselves to a failing model when the future offers so much promise. Cobb County deserves an efficient, equitable, and forward-thinking transit system. By making smart investments, leveraging data, fostering partnerships, and embracing innovation, we can build a system that meets today’s needs while preparing for tomorrow’s opportunities.



Cobb County has very high housing cost, even by the standards of other metro counties. Do you think the county has a role in policies that promote affordable housing?



Cobb County faces a pressing affordable and attainable housing crisis, and it is disheartening to see little meaningful progress despite ongoing discussions and the formation of advisory boards. The time for talk has passed—it’s time for action. The first step is recognizing that the initial planning process is flawed. Developers, with their inherent profit motives, should not lead this process. Their involvement at the outset creates a conflict of interest, as their goal is ultimately financial gain, not community affordability. We must also protect our existing neighborhoods. Too often, proposed solutions sacrifice established communities for high-density developments without regard for the long-term impacts on these existing areas’ character, infrastructure, and livability. Affordable housing solutions should not come at the expense of our neighborhoods’ stability. To address the core issue, we must start with the root of the problem: the cost of land. For example, when a builder purchases a developed lot for $100,000, they must construct and sell a home at a significantly higher price—often $400,000 or more—to cover overhead and remain profitable. High-density developments, while increasing housing stock, inadvertently drive up land prices in nearby areas, further exacerbating affordability challenges. This cyclical problem—thinking high-density development alone is the solution—is a classic Catch-22. Another critical issue is the lack of vetting for proposed solutions. Many ideas are put forward without proper analysis or supporting data. Most notably, “affordability” has yet to be clearly defined with concrete numbers. What constitutes affordable rent or homeownership? We cannot create solutions with measurable outcomes until we identify and publicly post these figures. Solving this problem requires more than words—it demands math. As someone with a background in building projects, I know firsthand that no successful development can move forward without clearly defined financial goals. One promising solution is utilizing some of the county’s existing resources. Cobb County owns a significant inventory of land that could be developed through public-private partnerships. This approach would allow for the creation of housing tailored to an established definition of affordability. A priority could be given to county employees and first responders—those who serve our community but often cannot afford to live here. Finally, we must also consider long-term solutions that address income disparities. As a friend often says, we should improve skill sets and marketability, enabling individuals to increase their earning potential and afford higher-cost housing options. Cobb County deserves leaders who take action, not just talk, on housing affordability. By addressing land costs, protecting existing neighborhoods, vetting solutions with proper data, and leveraging public resources, we can create sustainable solutions that serve our community now and in the future. We must think outside the box and be innovative in our solutions.

Cobb County has a number of apartment complexes that are not well-maintained, and that create hazards for tenants. How can Cobb enforce code compliance by apartment complexes, while at the same time allowing and encouraging the construction of affordable apartments?



Those are two different issues. Code enforcement is a function of government that should be happening now, but it requires the will to get it done. The laws and resources are there to force apartment owners and operators to comply with the codes that already exist, including Fire Safety regulations. I think that leadership lacks the will because they fear that the owners would close up shop and abandon the properties causing folks to have nowhere to live. I seriously doubt that would happen in 99% of the cases, but we would have to find a way to insure that we strike a balance that promotes cooperation…using a carrot and stick approach.







The second issue is affordable and durable construction of apartments. If any buildings for any purpose are built using substandard construction methods and materials, we would only create a future problem for code enforcement as the buildings quickly decay. The hard truth is that we would have to think outside the box to find construction techniques and styles that give us the desired results. It may be more efficient floor plans that use less square footage and still make for quality living spaces…maybe using what we have learned with Tiny House space saving innovations. It may be innovative durable materials, or both.













Taniesha Whorton

Taniesha Whorton did not respond to the survey. If she submits responses, they will be added to the article.

Republican

Alicia Adams

Write a brief description of who you are and why you are running, for the benefit of readers who might not be familiar with you. …

I have always been driven to serve and empower those around me. Whether as a corporate trainer, HR Rep, community volunteer, or grassroots activist, I have worked to always worked to benefit those around me. It is because of my desire to help others, a love for this community…my home…, and a commitment to a stronger future for our county that I have listened to citizens who currently believe that Cobb County is moving in the wrong direction and who feel ignored. I have given those citizens and my neighbors in Cobb a VOICE. I have fought for balanced policies that both protect our citizens while also keeping our major employers. I helped lead the effort to defeat the MSPLOST tax increase that would have raised taxes by billions of dollars to fund boondoggles that would fail to reduce traffic congestion. I have also been an advocate for common-sense zoning and in opposing the Commission majority’s wasteful spending. Additionally, I took the lead in stopping the Board of Commissioners from defying the Georgia Constitution by implementing illegal commission district maps. I am now running for Cobb County Commissioner District 2 to continue my fight for the future of Cobb County. I am ready to be your VOICE to make sure you are heard and to provide common-sense, citizen-first leadership to make sure that Cobb remains a place our families and future generations are proud to call home.

What accomplishments of yours do you want voters to know about?

I’ve championed lower taxes and fought against proposed tax increases that would not provide sufficient benefit to our community, helped defeat numerous splost initiatives for transit that would not improve commutes for citizens, and galvanized volunteers to begin addressing criminal justice reform as well as other initiatives including campus free speech and school choice. I’ve worked to help homeless families and empower them to thrive in our community. I’ve also been an “Ambassador” for business with Cobb Chamber of Commerce because of my strong support for small local businesses. To sum it up, I have been and remain committed to providing our community with a voice.

What would you like to accomplish if you are elected to this office?

First step is to actually comply with the State Constitution rather than looking for ways to circumvent it. From the Home Rule map debacle to having commissioners whose terms are concluded still sitting in the dais, I will work to ensure we comply with the law rather than seeking ways to break it for political purposes. The Constitution takes precedence over partisan politics. Equally as important, we need to stop the expansion of government and out-of-control spending and taxes. For example, property taxes (based on valuation increases) have skyrocketed and they are crushing homeowners and business owners. While tax revenue has increased, our stormwater management is at a critical state and we have more individuals experiencing homelessness. We must focus tax dollars on the priorities of our citizens. On the Commission, I will take a common-sense approach to budgeting in order to live within our means while ensuring every dollar spent actually benefits our citizens.

I will also work to restore the confidence and trust of Cobb citizens in county government by making sure that the Commission actually listens to them by hosting meetings to address groups more effectively. I will make the interests of the citizens my priority on the Commission and fight to make it the priority of our county government. I will always prioritize public safety to keep our citizens safe. With increasing threats to our safety, we must do all that is necessary to protect our families. I will work to champion economic development and growth without adversely impacting homeowners and the charm of our suburban county. I’d like to see us streamline our current transit and find ways to optimize services for the community. We also need to investigate how to actually achieve a reduction in commute times in our area and then deliver.

Zoning matters are among the most important responsibilities of Cobb’s Board of Commissioners, balancing between the interests of different stakeholders (homeowners, developers, local businesses). They are also among the responsibilities that create the most controversy. How would you describe your approach to zoning cases that come before you?

It’s time for Cobb to have a Win/Win outcome for all involved. Business and economic development are important, but we must make sure commercial success does not come with an adverse impact on residents. My district has the most commercial and industrial zoning within our county, and I will work with the three CID’s as well as the leadership of the cities to ensure that we maintain balance. I have been a bold voice against high density development because of the impacts these projects have on our schools, traffic, and safety overall. For instance, our schools are already at capacity and traffic is unbearable. We must be thoughtful about these issues and the impact of high-density development and its cost to our quality of life and to taxpayers. Again, I will bring a common-sense, citizens-first approach to zoning. I will listen to the citizens and make smart decisions about what will benefit our community.

Recently there have been a number of deaths and serious injuries of pedestrians on Cobb County roads, particularly on stretches of roadway where marked crosswalks are few and far between. Do you think the county has a role in promoting road design that reduces the risk to pedestrians?

We certainly need to look at foot traffic patterns as part of public safety. We must look at automobile traffic patterns with this…and keep this issue in mind as we consider increasing density in District 2. We must better understand WHY foot traffic is increasing in that area and consider actions that can address any root issues that exist and how they can be resolved. Crosswalks are a viable option to improve the safety of pedestrians.

Economic development in the county has often been uneven, with significant peaks and valleys in parts of every commission district. How important do you think equity is in the distribution of county resources and services that promote economic development?

A balance of resources in any county is paramount. Having worked in advocacy for homeless families, I have seen and heard about challenges to achieving a sustainable existence. We must find innovative ways to empower citizens to thrive beyond just getting a job. We also need to ensure we are working to move our entire county forward in economic development and beyond.

When the budget axe comes around, there have often been proposals to close local public library branches. What is your view on the role of nearby library branches to local communities?

Libraries are important…but they must be used by communities. If the community isn’t utilizing the library with frequency to sustain the library, the first step is to understand the WHY. What are the factors involved? Is there a demand for it, or would it better serve the community by moving into a different location because resident preferences have changed? Are residents utilizing the online services rather than going to a brick & mortar building? Libraries should not be weaponized for budgeting by anyone. As I have said, we need to rein in spending, but we need to start by identifying waste and programs that are NOT working in the county and proceed from there. Our families and businesses have had to tighten their budgets due to historic inflation, and it’s time for our county to do the same. Libraries are not the first place and library closures are usually mentioned as a scare tactic more than anything and again should not be weaponized.

Cobb’s public transit system leaves out large parts of each commission district. Given the failure of the recent transit referendum, what do you view as the future of public transit in Cobb County, and if you think it’s an important component of a county, how would you propose making it available to all county residents?

I was a vocal opponent of the MSPLOST tax increase and prior transit splosts because these proposed tax increases would do NOTHING to reduce traffic congestion at all. We must understand that every time we increase density, we increase existing traffic congestion further. To answer the concern of areas that currently do not have transit, each area has available paratransit services, so our individuals who need para transport have access to those services. Transit services are not like the Field of Dreams…if you build it, they will not always come. Transit was expanded to east Cobb about 10 years ago and was eventually stopped due to lack of usage. I’ve ridden the buses, and people are not riding the bus because they want to. They are riding the bus out of necessity, and I make this statement after speaking with fellow riders. Further, when business leaders were asked if they would be willing to ride the bus, not one was willing to park their car. We need public transit that meets the demands of the community. We need public transit for those who will ride it with a sustainable level of frequency.

Cobb County has very high housing cost, even by the standards of other metro counties. Do you think the county has a role in policies that promote affordable housing?

Codes and zoning have a direct impact on housing, so, yes, the county certainly has a role in adopting policies that will benefit our county. We need to look beyond just thinking that building more apartments and townhomes will solve the housing issues. As I’ve engaged with single parents in the area as well as patrons on CobbLinc, they shared stories about how hard it is to pay rent for a modest apartment (below $1,800/month), so more apartments and density is not the answer to affordability. We must find ways to achieve affordable housing.

Cobb County has a number of apartment complexes that are not well-maintained, and that create hazards for tenants. How can Cobb enforce code compliance by apartment complexes, while at the same time allowing and encouraging the construction of affordable apartments?