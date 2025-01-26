Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Sunday, January 26, 2025

Photo of Veterans Memorial Highway on a clear day

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling January 26, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, January 26, 2025, with a high near 52 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to shower, with an overnight low of around 38 degrees.

Current Conditions
Marietta, US
9:10 am, Jan 26, 2025
temperature icon 32°F
broken clouds
Humidity 70 %
Pressure 1031 mb
Wind 0 mph
Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph
Clouds Clouds: 75%
Visibility Visibility: 6 mi
Sunrise Sunrise: 7:38 am
Sunset Sunset: 6:02 pm
Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Low around 38. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday

Showers likely, mainly before 7 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 49. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind around 5 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.

Friday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with December 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from NormPrecipitation
2024-12-01553143-70
2024-12-02513241.5-8.30
2024-12-03453037.5-12.10
2024-12-04542740.5-8.90
2024-12-05583144.5-4.7T
2024-12-06462435-140
2024-12-07583044-4.80
2024-12-08623749.50.9T
2024-12-096549578.60.34
2024-12-10686365.517.31.4
2024-12-1164385130.43
2024-12-12533242.5-5.30
2024-12-135937480.30
2024-12-145943513.50
2024-12-15514347-0.30.03
2024-12-166745568.90
2024-12-17745062150
2024-12-18735262.515.7T
2024-12-19594250.53.80
2024-12-20593647.510
2024-12-21473239.5-6.90
2024-12-22493039.5-6.70
2024-12-23503140.5-5.60
2024-12-2460324600
2024-12-25603748.52.70
2024-12-26524347.51.80.03
2024-12-275143471.40.39
2024-12-285547515.50.5
2024-12-2965556014.60.86
2024-12-30674656.511.30
2024-12-31724960.515.30

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for January 26, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM5577 in 195018 in 1940
Min TemperatureM3660 in 20244 in 1940
Avg TemperatureM45.165.5 in 195011.0 in 1940
PrecipitationM0.153.43 in 19760.00 in 2024
SnowfallM0.00.2 in 19660.0 in 2024
Snow DepthM6 in 19400 in 2024
HDD (base 65)M2054 in 19400 in 2024
CDD (base 65)M01 in 19500 in 2024
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature47.953.864.0 in 195037.5 in 1977
Avg Min Temperature28.835.647.7 in 193720.4 in 1977
Avg Temperature38.344.754.9 in 195029.0 in 1977
Total Precipitation2.273.8315.58 in 18830.56 in 1981
Total Snowfall3.20.88.3 in 19400.0 in 2023
Max Snow Depth28 in 19400 in 2024
Total HDD (base 65)662529930 in 1977249 in 1907
Total CDD (base 65)008 in 20220 in 2025
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature47.953.864.0 in 195037.5 in 1977
Avg Min Temperature28.835.647.7 in 193720.4 in 1977
Avg Temperature38.344.754.9 in 195029.0 in 1977
Total Precipitation2.273.8315.58 in 18830.56 in 1981
Total Snowfall (since July 1)3.21.28.3 in 19400.0 in 2020
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)28 in 19400 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)139815192610 in 19771014 in 2017
Total CDD (since Jan 1)008 in 20220 in 2025

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-01-25
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-01-25
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2025-01-25
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2025-01-25
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2025-01-25

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

