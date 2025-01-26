Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from January 17 to January 23

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
CHICK-FIL-A #513 AKERS MILL
- 2975 COBB PKWY ATLANTA, GA 30339-3148
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002586
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2025
FREDDY’S FROZEN CUSTARD & STEAKBURGERS
- 1360 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-5001
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002430
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2025
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL #576
- 2973 COBB PKWY SE STE B ATLANTA, GA 30339-3556
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-12911
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2025
BULLARD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 3656 OLD STILESBORO RD KENNESAW, GA 30152
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-12369
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2025
CREME DE LA CREPE
- 68 N MARIETTA PKWY NE SPC 113 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003746
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2025
MARTIN’S RESTAURANT
- 3101 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-3812
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004673
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2025
TWISTED TACO EXPRESS
- 2960 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 303 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3014
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004772
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2025
GLENN’S CAFE
- 5015 FLOYD RD SW STE 620 MABLETON, GA 30126-1674
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005712
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2025
FIREHOUSE SUBS SILVER COMET
- 4624 CAMP HIGHLAND RD SE STE 1000 SMYRNA, GA 30082-4906
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005721
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2025
MANNA HOUSE CAFE
- 234 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-5573
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006098
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2025
SMOOTHIE KING
- 4624 CAMP HIGHLAND RD STE 1100 SMYRNA, GA 30082
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006305
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2025
!!TWISTED TACO EXPRESS- Base
- 2960 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 303 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3014
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006812
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2025
!!TWISTED TACO
- 3605 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 240-148 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3014
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006813
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2025
!!BALADI COFFEE
- 3061 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-6807
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006817
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2025
!!MCDONALDS #31679
- 4860 FLOYD RD SW MABLETON, GA 30126-1369
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006852
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2025
VFW POST 5408
- 4764 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-15951C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2025
TACO BELL #32646
- 2943 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-3874
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002750
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2025
TWIN PEAKS KENNESAW
- 2475 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001480
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2025
SABORES DE MEXICO
- 1951 CANTON RD STE 330 MARIETTA, GA 30066-6356
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003433
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2025
MCDONALD’S #2624
- 3010 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-3884
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003558
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2025
MOMO SON RAMEN
- 68 N MARIETTA PKWY NE SPC 104 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003652
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2025
MARIETTA SQUARE MARKET – WAREWASHING
- 68 N MARIETTA PKWY NE MARIETTA, GA 30060
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003903
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2025
POPEYES
- 3500 BAKER RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004464
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2025
LEGACY RIDGE AT MARIETTA
- 840 LECROY DR NE MARIETTA, GA 30068-2222
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004561
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2025
SAVAGE PIZZA
- 2615 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 25 & 26 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4981
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004927
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2025
FIREHOUSE SUBS
- 4250 WADE GREEN RD NW STE 104 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1241
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005522
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2025
BONNINS BAKERY
- 4200 WADE GREEN RD STE 136 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1808
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006313
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2025
SEASON
- 301 LEMON ST NE STE A MARIETTA, GA 30060-0907
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006648
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2025
!!FISHCHICK
- 3200 HOPELAND INDUSTRIAL BLVD STE 600 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-6056
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006850
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2025
AUNTIE ANNE’S SOFT PRETZELS
- 1332 CUMBERLAND MALL SPC 246 ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002001
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2025
HONG KONG CHINESE RESTAURANT
- 2774 COBB PKWY NW STE 104 KENNESAW, GA 30152-3437
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-6875
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2025
SUBURBAN TAP
- 1318 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-2724
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3394
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2025
WAFFLE HOUSE #981
- 4284 BELLS FERRY RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3708
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2025
MCCRAY’S WEST VILLAGE TAVERN
- 4500 WEST VILLAGE PL SE STE 2009 SMYRNA, GA 30080-9243
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18938C
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2025
BRANDI’S WORLD FAMOUS HOT DOGS
- 1377 CHURCH STREET EXT MARIETTA, GA 30060
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-9145
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2025
ON NORTH, EATERY AND BAR
- 113 N PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1971
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004009
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2025
EMPIRE CARE CENTER
- 4360 JOHNSON FERRY PL MARIETTA, GA 30068-2063
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005743
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2025
!!ALOHA NUTRI PROTEIN – BASE
- 3982 AUSTELL POWDER SPRINGS RD UNIT 2 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2941
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006833
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2025
!!ALOHA NUTRI PROTEIN – MOBILE
- 3982 AUSTELL POWDER SPRINGS RD UNIT 2 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2947
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006834
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2025
