Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from January 17 to January 23

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

CHICK-FIL-A #513 AKERS MILL

2975 COBB PKWY ATLANTA, GA 30339-3148

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002586

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2025

FREDDY’S FROZEN CUSTARD & STEAKBURGERS

1360 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-5001

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002430

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2025

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL #576

2973 COBB PKWY SE STE B ATLANTA, GA 30339-3556

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-12911

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2025

BULLARD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

3656 OLD STILESBORO RD KENNESAW, GA 30152

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-12369

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2025

CREME DE LA CREPE

68 N MARIETTA PKWY NE SPC 113 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003746

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2025

MARTIN’S RESTAURANT

3101 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-3812

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004673

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2025

TWISTED TACO EXPRESS

2960 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 303 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3014

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004772

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2025

GLENN’S CAFE

5015 FLOYD RD SW STE 620 MABLETON, GA 30126-1674

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005712

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2025

FIREHOUSE SUBS SILVER COMET

4624 CAMP HIGHLAND RD SE STE 1000 SMYRNA, GA 30082-4906

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005721

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2025

MANNA HOUSE CAFE

234 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-5573

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006098

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2025

SMOOTHIE KING

4624 CAMP HIGHLAND RD STE 1100 SMYRNA, GA 30082

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006305

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2025

!!TWISTED TACO EXPRESS- Base

2960 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 303 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3014

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006812

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2025

!!TWISTED TACO

3605 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 240-148 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3014

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006813

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2025

!!BALADI COFFEE

3061 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-6807

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006817

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2025

!!MCDONALDS #31679

4860 FLOYD RD SW MABLETON, GA 30126-1369

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006852

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-23-2025

VFW POST 5408

4764 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-15951C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2025

TACO BELL #32646

2943 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-3874

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002750

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2025

TWIN PEAKS KENNESAW

2475 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001480

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2025

SABORES DE MEXICO

1951 CANTON RD STE 330 MARIETTA, GA 30066-6356

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003433

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2025

MCDONALD’S #2624

3010 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-3884

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003558

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2025

MOMO SON RAMEN

68 N MARIETTA PKWY NE SPC 104 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003652

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2025

MARIETTA SQUARE MARKET – WAREWASHING

68 N MARIETTA PKWY NE MARIETTA, GA 30060

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003903

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2025

POPEYES

3500 BAKER RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004464

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2025

LEGACY RIDGE AT MARIETTA

840 LECROY DR NE MARIETTA, GA 30068-2222

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004561

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2025

SAVAGE PIZZA

2615 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 25 & 26 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4981

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004927

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2025

FIREHOUSE SUBS

4250 WADE GREEN RD NW STE 104 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1241

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005522

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2025

BONNINS BAKERY

4200 WADE GREEN RD STE 136 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1808

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006313

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2025

SEASON

301 LEMON ST NE STE A MARIETTA, GA 30060-0907

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006648

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2025

!!FISHCHICK

3200 HOPELAND INDUSTRIAL BLVD STE 600 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-6056

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006850

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2025

AUNTIE ANNE’S SOFT PRETZELS

1332 CUMBERLAND MALL SPC 246 ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002001

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2025

HONG KONG CHINESE RESTAURANT

2774 COBB PKWY NW STE 104 KENNESAW, GA 30152-3437

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-6875

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2025

SUBURBAN TAP

1318 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-2724

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3394

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2025

WAFFLE HOUSE #981

4284 BELLS FERRY RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3708

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2025

MCCRAY’S WEST VILLAGE TAVERN

4500 WEST VILLAGE PL SE STE 2009 SMYRNA, GA 30080-9243

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18938C

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2025

BRANDI’S WORLD FAMOUS HOT DOGS

1377 CHURCH STREET EXT MARIETTA, GA 30060

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-9145

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2025

ON NORTH, EATERY AND BAR

113 N PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1971

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004009

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2025

EMPIRE CARE CENTER

4360 JOHNSON FERRY PL MARIETTA, GA 30068-2063

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005743

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2025

!!ALOHA NUTRI PROTEIN – BASE

3982 AUSTELL POWDER SPRINGS RD UNIT 2 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2941

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006833

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2025

!!ALOHA NUTRI PROTEIN – MOBILE