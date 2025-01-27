Responses to survey from the Cobb Courier to candidates for District 4 in the Cobb Board of Commissioners special election

[Editor’s note: as editor of the Cobb County Courier I admit total defeat in my effort to force the answers that came in to me in different formats into a consistent form, particularly the list formats. So to get this posted, I made the questions normal font and the answers in bold font, with no attempt to force consistency otherwise. This is not the fault of the candidates, but mine, because I didn’t devise a better method of collecting the answers — Larry Felton Johnson]

The Cobb County Courier distributed questionnaires to the Democratic and Republican candidates for the Cobb County Board of Commissioners.

We sent the same questionnaires for both district seats, and to Democratic and Republican candidates. Below are the answers from candidates who responded to our emails. If the candidates who were not responsive send answers at a later date, we will add them to the article.

We have not edited or altered the responses.

This article reflects the responses from District 4 candidates. Candidate responses are in alphabetical order by their last names:

Democratic

Yashica Marshall

Write a brief description of who you are and why you are running, for the benefit of readers who might not be familiar with you.



I am many things.



The most important of these are I am a wife, an auntie-mom, a sister, a daughter and a dog mom. Less important to me but also a fact, I am an attorney. My current role is Associate General Counsel and Privacy Officer for Georgia’s Department of Public Health. I am running to give the people of my community a choice to help protect their lives and livelihoods. I am running for those who believe dedicated advocacy and activism is needed to help shape the community into what we would like it to be. I also ask people to go to my website. www.yashicamarshall4cobb.com to find out more about me.

What accomplishments of yours do you want voters to know about?



When my sister went off to fight in the Iraq War, she made me legal guardian of her only child at the time. I happily took on the role of auntie-mom and raised Kobe to be an amazing, respectful young man whose future is limitless. This has been my biggest accomplishment to date, everything else pales in comparison.

What would you like to accomplish if you are elected to this office?





World peace….smile! There are so many things that need to be addressed that I would like to see accomplished. I would like to work towards building a warming center in South Cobb. I would like to accomplish zoning reform that takes into account the need for affordable housing units and mixed used development. I would like to work on development of a sustainable infrastructure plan that takes into account Cobb’s sewer systems, electrical grids, roads, public transit system, and telecommunications among other things. I would like help develop a streamlined budget that promotes fiscal responsibility. Most of all I would like to accomplish a change in perception that South Cobb isn’t cared for by the ones elected to do so.

Zoning matters are among the most important responsibilities of Cobb’s Board of Commissioners, balancing between the interests of different stakeholders (homeowners, developers, local businesses). They are also among the responsibilities that create the most controversy. How would you describe your approach to zoning cases that come before you?



As the next Commissioner for District 4, my approach to zoning cases will be to prioritize transparency and accountability in the decision-making process and to treat each case with an open mind and a commitment to fairness. I will ensure that all perspectives—whether from homeowners, developers, or local businesses—are fully considered. I firmly believe in the importance of listening to all sides without arriving at any conclusions before hearing the full case.

To further these goals, I would look to appoint a qualified individual from within the community who has a strong understanding of zoning laws and its impact on local neighborhoods. By having diverse, knowledgeable voices involved, we can ensure that decisions are made in the best interest of all those affected, while maintaining a focus on long-term growth and community well-being.

5. Recently there have been a number of deaths and serious injuries of pedestrians on Cobb County roads, particularly on stretches of roadway where marked crosswalks are few and far between. Do you think the county has a role in promoting road design that reduces the risk to pedestrians?





Absolutely. The County has a critical role to play in ensuring the safety of all residents, and that includes protecting pedestrians from preventable accidents. While road design and infrastructure are key components in addressing this issue long-term, there are immediate actions we can take to mitigate the risks.

One approach could be launching a Pedestrian Safety initiative. This could include a series of public service announcements (PSAs) that promote proper street crossing, traffic awareness, and safe walking practices. Additionally, a public safety campaign could introduce a ‘Pedestrian Injury-Free Day’ countdown to keep the issue top-of-mind for both drivers and pedestrians.

In the longer term, we must focus on designing safer roads, ensuring that crosswalks are properly marked, and advocating for infrastructure improvements where needed. In the interim, simple, low-cost measures can help raise awareness and reduce the likelihood of further tragedies while we work toward more permanent solutions.

6. Economic development in the county has often been uneven, with significant peaks and valleys in parts of every commission district. How important do you think the equity is in the distribution of county resources and services that promote economic development?





Equity is absolutely crucial when it comes to the distribution of county resources and services that promote economic development. District lines, while necessary for administrative purposes, should not create artificial barriers to opportunity. Every district within Cobb County should receive an equitable share of resources to ensure that all communities can thrive.

South Cobb, in particular, serves as a powerful example of how years of inequitable resource distribution can lead to significant challenges. It has faced higher crime rates, a greater concentration of low-performing schools, and a high rate of homelessness. Yet, it also holds tremendous untapped potential for economic growth. When I am elected Commissioner for District 4, I will advocate for a fair allocation of resources that will finally allow South Cobb to be transformed into a major economic powerhouse, benefiting not just the district, but the entire county and all of its citizens. To promote true economic development within South Cobb, it is essential that we address these disparities and prioritize investment in underserved areas, ensuring that every community has the resources, infrastructure, and support to succeed.

7. When the budget axe comes around, there have often been proposals to close local public library branches. What is your view on the role of nearby library branches to local communities?





Cobb County recently received the State’s Library of the Year Award, a significant achievement that underscores the positive impact our local libraries have on the community. Local library branches, particularly in underserved areas, serve as a life-line for citizens. They provide access to crucial resources, educational materials, and digital equity. For many, libraries are a vital lifeline to information, technology, and community support that might otherwise be out of reach.

Libraries are key to fostering growth, education, and equity in Cobb County, and they should remain a priority in our budget. When budget cuts are proposed, it’s important to recognize the far-reaching benefits libraries offer.The budget axe would be better swung to cut out costly consultants and unwinnable legal battles.

As Commissioner for District 4, I will explore novel approaches to generating additional funding. One of those approaches could involve offering naming rights for libraries, which would allow for new revenue streams while also engaging the community in a meaningful way.

8. Cobb’s public transit system leaves out large parts of each commission district. Given the failure of the recent transit referendum, what do you view as the future of public transit in Cobb County, and if you think it’s an important component of a county, how would you propose making it available to all county residents?





Improving Cobb’s public transit system is essential to meet both current and future needs of our county, especially as it continues to grow. However, because of Cobb’s unique layout and diverse communities, a one-size-fits-all solution simply won’t work. A successful transit system must be adaptable and strategically designed to meet the specific needs of different areas, from more urbanized parts to the more suburban or rural districts. To gain support and ensure the system effectively serves all residents, we need a community-centered approach. This means engaging with residents across the county to understand their specific transportation challenges and priorities. By listening to their concerns and gathering input from all parts of Cobb, we can develop a plan that works cohesively across the county while addressing the needs of each area. The future of Cobb’s public transit should include options that are flexible, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly, ensuring that everyone—whether they live in high-density urban areas or more remote suburban neighborhoods—has access to reliable transportation. Collaboration between local government, businesses, and the community is key to making this vision a reality.

9. Cobb County has very high housing cost, even by the standards of other metro counties. Do you think the county has a role in policies that promote affordable housing?





I firmly believe Cobb County has a critical role in promoting affordable housing, but I am not convinced the former Commissioner that represented this area shares that same belief. The lack of policies specifically addressing affordable housing in South Cobb—where the need is the greatest—speaks volumes. For too long, residents in need of affordable housing have been overlooked while the approval of overpriced townhome developments has continued under the former commissioner. This is the legacy of the former commissioner, whose priorities did not align with the real housing needs of the community. As the next Commissioner for District 4, I am committed to addressing the housing needs of all residents.

With the right leadership, South Cobb can see the changes it desperately needs. If the county truly prioritizes affordable housing, we will implement policies to incentivize it. For example, developers could be offered subsidies or tax abatements in exchange for dedicating a portion of new developments to affordable units. Additionally, Cobb County could make use of publicly owned land to develop affordable housing, providing more residents with access to safe, affordable homes.

10. Cobb County has a number of apartment complexes that are not well-maintained, and that create hazards for tenants. How can Cobb enforce code compliance by apartment complexes, while at the same time allowing and encouraging the construction of affordable apartments?

Cobb County must take a stronger stance on code enforcement to ensure apartment complexes are well-maintained and safe for tenants. This includes implementing regular inspections and imposing strict fines and penalties for non-compliance, especially for those with repeated infractions. Additionally, there should be a streamlined process for tenants to report hazards or maintenance issues, with a swift and effective response to address these concerns. As District 4 Commissioner, I will ensure tenants have a reliable way to voice complaints and to witness immediate punitive action against property owners who have created substandard living conditions—many of whom are out-of-state or international slumlords. Holding these negligent property owners accountable once and for all is crucial for improving living conditions in our communities.

At the same time, we must continue to encourage the construction of affordable housing. One effective way to achieve this is through public-private partnerships, which can help drive development while keeping costs manageable. By fostering collaboration between local government and private developers, we can ensure that affordable housing options are built with both quality and sustainability in mind.

Monique Sheffield

Write a brief description of who you are and why you are running, for the benefit of readers who might not be familiar with you.

I currently serve as Cobb County District 4 Commissioner, and bring 25 years of residency in the district, residing in Austell, Powder Springs, and now Mableton. Before running for office I served as the District 4 representative on the Cobb County Board of Zoning Appeals. I am also a graduate of Cobb 101: Citizens Government Academy, Cobb County Police Public Safety Academy, and the Cobb Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Cobb Class of 2023.

My first term has been marked by a dedicated commitment and prioritization of expanding community services and green spaces, as well as boosting local economic growth. My dedication to sustainability and beautification efforts in the community through my annual districtwide litter cleanup led to me receiving the prestigious Keep Georgia Beautiful Steve Reynolds Public Servant of the Year Award in 2024.

What accomplishments of yours do you want voters to know about?

Serving this community over the last four years has been an incredible privilege, and I am proud of the many accomplishments achieved during my first term. It is difficult to list them as each one is meaningful. I want to highlight some key achievements as part of the ongoing expansion of services for District 4 residents:

1. In collaboration with Congressman David Scott, I successfully secured $1.3 million in matching federal funds for the South Cobb Transit Transfer Center.

2. Secured funding for the South Cobb Regional Library, which will include an addtional 5,000 square feet of computer, learning and community space.

3. Allocated my entire $1 million Board of Commissioners capital contingency budget to reduce the funding gap for the South Cobb Medical Center on Riverside Parkway in Mableton.

What would you like to accomplish if you are elected to this office?

As I seek re-election, my vision is to continue empowering our community by focusing on health, sustainability, and well-being. The life expectancy rates in certain zip codes and census tracts within District 4 as well as being a caregiver have inspired my vision for the next term, which will focus on prioritizing health and wellness for our community. My goal is to build a future where every resident has access to green spaces, job opportunities, and quality healthcare, ensuring stronger, healthier and more vibrant communities.

Zoning matters are among the most important responsibilities of Cobb’s Board of Commissioners, balancing between the interests of different stakeholders (homeowners, developers, local businesses). They are also among the responsibilities that create the most controversy. How would you describe your approach to zoning cases that come before you?

Making decisions on zoning requests requires balancing preservation with progress. My decision-making process follows a three-pronged approach. First, I assess whether the zoning request aligns with the future land use map for the parcel. Second, I evaluate whether the proposed development could negatively impact or benefit the community. Third, I seek input from elected officials of neighboring cities if the property is near city boundaries, as well as feedback from residents. The first step is an administrative task, while the second and third are community-driven. I host a monthly, “In the Zone” virtual community meeting, where residents can share feedback on zoning applications in District 4. These meetings are invaluable and play a crucial role in my decision-making progress.

Recently there have been a number of deaths and serious injuries of pedestrians on Cobb County roads, particularly on stretches of roadway where marked crosswalks are few and far between. Do you think the county has a role in promoting road design that reduces the risk to pedestrians?

Yes, the county has both a role and responsibility in promoting road designs that reduce risks to pedestrians. Protecting public health and safety is a core responsibility of a commissioner, and ensuring road safety is an essential aspect of fulfilling that duty.

Economic development in the county has often been uneven, with significant peaks and valleys in parts of every commission district. How important do you think the equity is in the distribution of county resources and services that promote economic development?

Equitably distributing county resources to both existing and new businesses is essential to the vitality of our communities. Collaborating with organizations like the Cobb Chamber of Commerce and the South Cobb Business Association has been crucial in supporting the success of our community stakeholders. During COVID, the county worked with the Cobb Chamber to distribute funds to local businesses to provide relief for their financial gaps. The county has a facade improvement program, which provides financial support to businesses looking to invest enhancing their properties.

When the budget axe comes around, there have often been proposals to close local public library branches. What is your view on the role of nearby library branches to local communities?

Cobb County libraries serves as local resource center for the community. Residents have access to WiFi, which provide support for students and job seekers. Our libraries are also locations for educational programs, workshops, events such as food distribution, and also serve early voting locations. These and many other services support residents of all ages in the community.

Cobb’s public transit system leaves out large parts of each commission district. Given the failure of the recent transit referendum, what do you view as the future of public transit in Cobb County, and if you think it’s an important component of a county, how would you propose making it available to all county residents?

Cobb County’s population is diverse, as are its transportation needs. While some areas require more comprehensive transit systems, others would benefit from expanded walking and bike trails. As an initial approach to addressing the transportation needs in south Cobb, the majority Board of Commissioners approved a micro-transit pilot program, an on-demand service providing residents with easier access to essential services like healthcare. As the county’s population grows, our transportation system will evolve to meet these demands and build a more inclusive and accessible transportation future.

Cobb County has very high housing cost, even by the standards of other metro counties. Do you think the county has a role in policies that promote affordable housing?

The county plays a crucial role in developing and promoting policies for affordable housing. As a member of the National Association of Counties Economic Development Committee, I recognize that affordable and attainable housing is a national challenge. One freequently discussed solution across the country involves amending zoning districts, creating new ones, and revising zoning codes and ordinances to allow for a variety of housing types. While this might seem like a broad-stroke or panacea solution, it requires further exploration to assess its suitability for Cobb County and to gauge whether it aligns with the needs and support of our residents.

Cobb County has a number of apartment complexes that are not well-maintained, and that create hazards for tenants. How can Cobb enforce code compliance by apartment complexes, while at the same time allowing and encouraging the construction of affordable apartments?

During my first term in office, I secured unianimous board support to implement a policy mandating inspections for apartment complexes, aimed at addressing unhabitable living conditions. Cobb County Code Enforcement manages exterior issues of apartment complexes, while Building Inspections focuses on interior conditions.

The construction of affordable apartments is a separate matter that requires incentivizing private developers. This could involve utilizing Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC), amending zoning codes, and exploring other creative approaches to increase affordable housing options in the county.

Republican

Julien Grhas

Write a brief description of who you are and why you are running, for the benefit of readers who might not be familiar with you. My name is Julien Grhas. I hope to bring transparency, candor, and a strong work ethic to the position of Cobb County District 4 Commissioner. Running as a Republican Candidate, I champion safety and envision a county with affordable homeownership for single families. I have been happy to call this county home for more than fifteen years and admire the strength of the community we have here. What accomplishments of yours do you want voters to know about? As a small business owner in Cobb County, I have spent the last nine years serving this community. Running a medical transportation service, I see the vigor and life in Cobb residents. We are blessed to have neighbors with such kindness as I never witnessed anywhere else before. Founding this and co-founding a party rental company, I have witnessed firsthand how welcoming and supportive this county is of entrepreneurs and economic opportunity. What would you like to accomplish if you are elected to this office? If elected, my priorities have TASTE: Transparency: I will be honest and clear about my actions and intentions as a public servant of the county. Accountability: I pledge to hold myself and others accountable to the promises made. Safety: our sidewalks road crossings endanger pedestrians. This cannot continue. Tax stability: I oppose tax increases. Our community is contributing enough already to ensure a better Cobb. I will invest the budget wisely, and with accountability. Expanding affordable housing opportunities: I will bring both the business acumen to responsibly spend, and the empathy to prioritize the needs of the residents when negotiating with developers. I hope that as Commissioner, I can bring community members closer together so that we can all work together at building a better Cobb County for everyone. Zoning matters are among the most important responsibilities of Cobb’s Board of Commissioners, balancing between the interests of different stakeholders (homeowners, developers, local businesses). They are also among the responsibilities that create the most controversy. How would you describe your approach to zoning cases that come before you? Zoning decisions affect all of us. When balancing the needs of residents, developers, and businesses, it is important to remember that this is not just land, it’s home. It’s where we make memories with our kids, where we grow old, where we fall in love. We need to come together to listen to each other and build something that we are proud of, that brings us joy and prosperity, that we can grow families in. As Commissioner, I vow to always protect and promote the interests of the community. I will listen to your worries, your wants, your needs. I always tell myself to pretend that anyone I help is my grandmother. Some things, like excessive noise, may not seem that important, but if my grandmother was complaining, I would move heaven and earth to bring her quiet. That is my pledge to you. Recently there have been a number of deaths and serious injuries of pedestrians on Cobb County roads, particularly on stretches of roadway where marked crosswalks are few and far between. Do you think the county has a role in promoting road design that reduces the risk to pedestrians? The county absolutely has a responsibility to protect its pedestrians. Cobb County has the budget to maintain existing sidewalks and construct future ones. By eliminating wastage and securing fair bids from contractors, I will make sure that we have the funds to grow and develop while investing in public infrastructure that we can be proud of. Economic development in the county has often been uneven, with significant peaks and valleys in parts of every commission district. How important do you think the equity is in the distribution of county resources and services that promote economic development? Our resources and services are for the whole community. There is one Cobb County: united. That means the promotion of services for all, like public libraries. It means the upkeep of the roads we use to send our kids to school, and support for the businesses that bring prosperity to our residents. Cobb County is an ecosystem that depends on every participatory resident. I intend to honor this if elected. When the budget axe comes around, there have often been proposals to close local public library branches. What is your view on the role of nearby library branches to local communities? Libraries are at the core of community development. My son and I visit our local Mableton branch every Saturday to read. For me, it offers a moment of peace and quietude amid the thrum of parenthood. For him, it offers action and adventure in the comic books. At nine years old, he enjoys the treasure of literature contained within that building. Public libraries are an institution that offer wisdom, research, internet, shelter, and opportunity. With this as a core belief, you can trust that your libraries are safe with a vote for me. Cobb’s public transit system leaves out large parts of each commission district. Given the failure of the recent transit referendum, what do you view as the future of public transit in Cobb County, and if you think it’s an important component of a county, how would you propose making it available to all county residents? Expanding the railway system by a singular mile will cost taxpayers four hundred million dollars. $400,000,000. Current conditions are not favorable to an expansion of the railway. Instead, our buses connect and move our residents. A quantitative analysis of routes and revenues can reveal how to optimize bus schedules and reduce their strain on the budget. These savings can be invested in an expansion of service and more accessible fares for commuters. Cobb County has very high housing cost, even by the standards of other metro counties. Do you think the county has a role in policies that promote affordable housing? The county as a responsibility to encourage the continued growth of our district. Investments in affordable single-family dwellings are integral to that mission. As a commissioner with an entrepreneurial background, I will negotiate favorable contracts with developers that set caps on rent hikes and ensure that your sons and daughters can comfortably start families here. I want Cobb County to be a beacon for young professionals and new families. By enshrining those values in the contracts with developers, I will ensure that that dream comes true. Cobb County has a number of apartment complexes that are not well-maintained, and that create hazards for tenants. How can Cobb enforce code compliance by apartment complexes, while at the same time allowing and encouraging the construction of affordable apartments? With the power of the law and the threat of fines, I will bring apartment owners and property developers to the table to negotiate how apartments can be spruced up without passing on costs to tenants. Economic principles forecast that rents can stay low at those apartments if demand is slacked with concurrent increases in affordable housing elsewhere. My cohesive plan to invite and promote the construction of affordable housing will allow existing apartment complexes to be maintained without rent increases to offset the burden.

Matthew Hardwick

Write a brief description of who you are and why you are running, for the benefit of readers who might not be familiar with you.

My name is Matthew Hardwick and I’ve been a resident of Cobb County for the last 16 years, with my wife, Marissa. Two of our five children attended Campbell High School until they graduated and moved out into the world to start families of their own. We are honored to have 5 grandchildren with a 6th on the way in April.

Regarding our District 4 Commissioner race, and why I am running. For the last 3 to 4 elections in the 4th District, not one Conservative candidate was put up to pursue the Chair position. Over the course of the last 3 elections, I was only notified after the fact, once it was too late to run. I was not about to allow that to occur again on my watch.

What accomplishments of yours do you want voters to know about?

I am employed as a Telecommunications Engineer, an industry that I have been working in for over 37 years now. Together with my wife, I have been deeply involved in the political realm by volunteering countless hours to help improve the quality of life for all those whom live in, not only Cobb County, but the great State of Georgia and America as well.

I am a Veteran of the United States Army where I served with distinction as a Reconnaissance Scout in the Cavalry. As part of the Rapid Deployment Force (RDF), stationed at Ft. Stewart, GA, I was deployed to the War in Grenada (Operation Urgent Fury).

What would you like to accomplish if you are elected to this office?

The Board of Commissioners exists as a 5-member panel, headed by a chair position, with the remainder fulfilled by district chairs who are representative of their respective constituents dwelling in the 4 district quarters of the county.

For the past 4 years, our current chair has enjoyed virtually unbridled control over the quality of life of all of us in the county. The chair has accomplished this by having two of the district chairs, serve at the chair’s pleasure, rather than serving the will of their constituents. With this arrangement, any vote outcome that the chair wishes, the chair accomplishes via a 3:2 vote ratio. This has proven to be to the detriment of, not only some district residents, but has created a stranglehold on all the people of Cobb County.

Once elected, my number one priority will be to break this stranglehold that we have all suffered these last 4 years. After that, I intend to put a tourniquet on the tremendous tax bleed that we have been suffering from as well. Our long term goal should be to eventually reduce the tax burden placed on the People of Cobb County.

Zoning matters are among the most important responsibilities of Cobb’s Board of Commissioners, balancing between the interests of different stakeholders (homeowners, developers, local businesses). They are also among the responsibilities that create the most controversy. How would you describe your approach to zoning cases that come before you?

Zoning is a delicate balancing act. For me, it is important, even paramount, to foster open communication and transparency in dealing with zoning matters. With open communication we can best determine each of the respective stakeholder’s goals, and discover where and when those goals may clash. As I certainly don’t know everything, I will work with advisory boards who are skilled in their individual spheres of expertise. It is also important, in order to accomplish the aforementioned, to conduct public meetings for all stakeholders of any given measure, to come together and air their questions, comments & concerns. Finally, when it comes to deciding factors, I will always strive to promote a win-win decision for all interested parties, although knowing that a win-win may not always be possible.

Recently there have been a number of deaths and serious injuries of pedestrians on Cobb County roads, particularly on stretches of roadway where marked crosswalks are few and far between. Do you think the county has a role in promoting road design that reduces the risk to pedestrians?

Unfortunately, this issue is nothing new. In fact, approximately 10 years ago, the community of Smyrna ended up on the dubious list of most pedestrians hit by automobiles, nation-wide. It’s important to note that Cobb County does not maintain all of the roadways in the county. This responsibility is shared among the respective cities in Cobb County, as well as the State of Georgia. Having said that, Cobb County is responsible for the lion’s share of roadways here. Here’s the thing, this issue is growing exponentially due to urban sprawl. When these roadways were originally constructed, they were country roads. They were not the multi-lane behemoths that we all know them to be today. There was little urban development, little traffic, and even little reason for a pedestrian to even cross them, quite frankly. That has all changed now of course. And with growth such as this, safety, globally, not just for pedestrians, must follow suit. Having said this, the county is responsible for conducting periodic surveys of all roadways. These surveys consider everything from roadway gradients, to recommended speed limits and signage. Pedestrian safety is among these roadway survey considerations. So, yes, the county has a role in reducing safety risks for pedestrians, and let’s use these mandatory road surveys as tools to guide us to that goal.

Economic development in the county has often been uneven, with significant peaks and valleys in parts of every commission district. How important do you think the equity is in the distribution of county resources and services that promote economic development?

It is crucial. Our key challenges in this area have always been, and now becoming more so, the following: development of our workforce, affordable housing, and transportation. Equally balancing these three areas is crucial in successfully meeting the present, and soon to come, economic growth.

When the budget axe comes around, there have often been proposals to close local public library branches. What is your view on the role of nearby library branches to local communities?

I have always appreciated the library in growing up as a child. Unfortunately, during our visits to local libraries over the course of the last ten years or so, we have found them nearly empty during each visit. Additionally, they did not have any of the books we were looking for, nor the language course that my wife required to study for her overseas commitment. By all appearances, it would seem that the relevance of the local library may have been superseded by technology. Given that, I think we should have a look at all library attendance records history before we can have a serious conversation regarding same.

Cobb’s public transit system leaves out large parts of each commission district. Given the failure of the recent transit referendum, what do you view as the future of public transit in Cobb County, and if you think it’s an important component of a county, how would you propose making it available to all county residents?

I have studied our current bus line usage percentage extensively. Apart from local traffic during the occasional Braves game, our buses are rarely over 25% occupied. Most of the time the buses are at 10% capacity or less. As far as not all of Cobb County having access, I would not be opposed to expanding our current routes. Apart from that, I would like to see time-dependant carpool lanes added to existing major thoroughfares throughout the county. Reversible lanes is another potential measure that could provide transportation relief. Finally, and one of the most difficult solutions, widening the roadways.

Cobb County has very high housing cost, even by the standards of other metro counties. Do you think the county has a role in policies that promote affordable housing?

The cost of housing has always been driven by supply and demand. Here in Cobb County, due to density driven by increasing urban sprawl, we are running out of usable space for more housing. This is why housing costs in our county are higher than in many other areas (renting as well). Cobb is also an attractive option for people relocating to Georgia, primarily due to being in the vicinity of the Atlanta metro, without the accompanying crime rate. So, I don’t think the county can control the cost of housing due to, as I said above, supply and demand. In a way, these are good problems, but of course, the flipside of that same coin is the cost of housing exceeding the means of others. We should never stop researching available options.

Cobb County has a number of apartment complexes that are not well-maintained, and that create hazards for tenants. How can Cobb enforce code compliance by apartment complexes, while at the same time allowing and encouraging the construction of affordable apartments?

We should continue to enforce strict code compliance for tenant safety. We could perhaps offer incentives for landlords & property owners who excel at code compliance.