Special called meeting of Mableton City Council to decide on trash pickup ordinance

The City of Mableton will hold a special meeting tomorrow, Tuesday, January 28. The primary purpose of the meeting is to decide on a solid waste management (trash pickup) ordinance.

The meeting will be live streamed at https://www.youtube.com/@ikonfilmworks/streams and at https://mabletonga.portal.civicclerk.com/

At the last regular city council meeting on January 22, the resolution was tabled until this special meeting for further discussion. To view the ordinance in the form it was in during that meeting, visit the Mableton City Council calendar, scroll up to the January 22 meeting, and download the agenda packet. The ordinance has been undergoing revisions, so the one in the packet might not be what’s presented at the meeting.

City of Mableton, Georgia

Location: Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168

Date and Time: January 28, 2025, at 6:30 PM

Officials

The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor

The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember

The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember

The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, Mayor Pro Tem/District 3 Councilmember

The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember

The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember

The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember

City Council Special Called Meeting Agenda

Call to Order Roll Call Invocation Public Comments 2 minutes per speaker

No more than 30 minutes total

Public comment cards must be submitted to the City Clerk prior to the start of the meeting Pledge of Allegiance New Business Discussion and Consideration of a Resolution Providing Notice of City’s Intent to Adopt State Fire Standards – City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby Unfinished Business Presentation, Review, and Discussion – Chapter 12, Solid Waste Management, of the City of Mableton Code of Ordinances, to Establish Procedures for the Collection, Disposal, and Recycling of Solid Waste – Mayor Owens and City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby Second Read – Consideration and Approval of An Ordinance Creating Chapter 12, Solid Waste Management, of the City of Mableton Code of Ordinances, to Establish Procedures for the Collection, Disposal, and Recycling of Solid Waste and for Other Lawful Purposes – City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby City Manager/City Attorney/Mayor and Council Announcements/Comments Executive Session Litigation (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1)(A))

Real Estate (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (B)(1))

Personnel (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (B)(2))

Miscellaneous Exemptions (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (B)(4)&(5)) Adjournment

Persons with special needs relating to handicapped accessibility, disability, or foreign language may contact the City Clerk at (404) 927-9502 or susan.hiott@mableton.gov at least three days prior to the meeting. The clerk can be located at the City of Mableton Offices, Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, Georgia 30168 during regular office hours.