To celebrate the New Year, Cobb Public Library posts mindfulness reading list

It’s a brand new year, and people often reflect on what they can do to improve their quality of life.
Cobb Public Library has posted a self-care, mindfulness and mental health reading list for people of all ages that can help you take steps toward a better life.
The announcement posted on the library website describes the purpose of the list as follows:
Begin the new year with mindfulness and intent, and strive to make your needs a priority. We’ve curated a list of books for all ages that tackle mental health and well-being and promote self-care.
Here’s this list, posted verbatim from the announcement:
Children’s Books
Are You Listening? by Susan Verde
Being a Dog: A Tail of Mindfulness by Maria Gianferrari
The Boy with the Big, Big Feelings by Britney Winn Lee
I Am Human: A Book of Empathy by Susan Verde
I Am Peace: A Book of Mindfulness by Susan Verde
I Am a Peaceful Goldfish by Shoshana Chaim
The In-Between Book by Christopher Willard
It’s OK: Being Kind to Yourself When Things Feel Hard by Wendy O’Leary
Just Breathe: Meditation, Mindfulness, Movement, and More by Mallika Chopra
My Monster and Me by Nadiya Hussain
My Thoughts are Clouds: Poems for Mindfulness by Georgia Heard
A Shelter for Sadness by Anne Booth
Take a Moment: 50 Mindfulness Activities for Kids by Paul Christelis
Children’s and Preteen Chapter Books
How to Become a Planet by Nicole Melleby
Iveliz Explains It All by Andrea Beatriz Arango
Just Roll With It by Lee Durfey-Lavoie
Louder Than Hunger by John Schu
Moonflower by Kacen Callender
Ms. Jo-Jo is a Yo-Yo by Dan Gutman
Quagmire Tiarello Couldn’t Be Better by Mylisa Larsen
Show Us Who You Are by Elle McNicholl
The Summer of June by Jamie Sumner
Teen and Young Adult Fiction
Ab(solutely) Normal: Short Stories That Smash Mental Health Stereotypes edited by Nora Shalaway Carpenter
All Alone With You by Amelia Diane Coombs
The Cartographers by Amy Zhang
Chaos Theory by Nic Stone
Cold Girls by Maxine Rae
The Immeasurable Depth of You by Maria Ingrande Mora
In the Ring by Sierra Isley
The Loudest Silence by Sydney Langford
The Warning by Kristy Acevedo
We Are All So Good at Smiling by Amber McBride
When It All Synchs Up by Maya Ameyaw
Wrong Answers Only by Tobias Madden
Teen and Young Adult Nonfiction
Beneath the Surface: A Teen’s Guide to Reaching Out When You or Your Friend is in Crisis by Kristi Hugstad
Channel Kindness: Stories of Kindness and Community with a foreword by Lady Gaga
(Don’t) Call Me Crazy: 33 Voices Start the Conversation About Mental Health edited by Kelly Jensen
In Limbo by Deborah Lee
Life Inside My Mind: 31 Authors Share Their Personal Struggles edited by Jessica Burkhart
Positively Teen: A Practical Guide to a More Positive, More Confident You by Nicola Morgan
Stress Less: A Teen’s Guide to a Calm Chill Life by Michael A. Tompkins
You Are Enough by Jen Petro-Roy
Your Brain Needs a Hug: Life, Love, Mental Health, and Sandwiches by Rae Earl
Adult Fiction
Adelaide by Genevieve Wheeler
And Then She Fell by Alicia Elliott
Between Friends & Lovers by Shirlene Obuobi
Drop Dead Sisters by Amelia Diane Coombs
The Endless Vessel by Charles Soule
The Haunting of Alejandra by V Castro
Hello, Beautiful by Ann Napolitano
Liar, Dreamer, Thief by Maria Dong
Lightning in Her Hands by Raquel Vasquez Gilliland
Nice Work, Nora November by Julia London
The Unfortunates by JK Chukwu
Us Fools by Nora Lange
Adult Nonfiction
Aware: The Science and Practice of Presence by Daniel Siegel
Built to Move: The Ten Essential Habits to Help You Move Freely and Live Fully by Kelly Starrett
The College Student’s Guide to Mental Health: Essential Wellness Strategies for Flourishing in College by Mia Nosanow
Drama Free: A Guide to Managing Unhealthy Family Relationships by Nedra Glover Tawwab
Healing: Our Path From Mental Illness to Mental Health by Thomas Insel
How Plants Can Save Your Life: 50 Inspirational Ideas for Planting and Growing by Ross Cameron
Move: How the New Science of Body Movement Can Set Your Mind Free by Caroline Williams
Move the Body, Heal the Mind: Overcome Anxiety, Depression, and Dementia and Improve Focus, Creativity, and Sleep by Jennifer Heisz
New Happy: Getting Happiness Right in a World That’s Got It Wrong by Stephanie Harrison
The Perfection Trap: Embracing the Power of Good Enough by Thomas Curran
Real Self-Care: A Transformative Program for Redefining Wellness (Crystals, Cleanses, and Bubble Baths Not Included) by Pooja Lakshmin
Recovery: The Lost Art of Convalescence by Gavin Francis
Sisterhood Heals: The Transformative Power of Healing in Community by Joy Harden Bradford
Soul Shift: The Weary Human’s Guide to Getting Unstuck and Reclaiming Your Path to Joy by Rachel Macy Stafford
The Story of Sleep: From A to Zzzz by Daniel Barone
While You Were Out: An Intimate Family Portrait of Mental Illness in an Era of Silence by Meg Kissinger
Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times by Katherine May
Worthy: How to Believe You Are Enough and Transform Your Life by Jamie Kern Lima
About the Cobb County Public Library
According to the Cobb County Public Library website:
Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.
History of Cobb’s library system
The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. Clarke, whose family was from Massachusetts, was an advocate for free lending libraries and began lending books from her own collection informally from her house before it became obvious there needed to be a better-organized library system.
According to The First Hundred Years, A Short History of Cobb County in Georgia, by Sarah Blackwell Gober Temple, the library opened in 1882, was at Clarke’s residence on Whitlock Avenue, and was named the Franklin Library.
The first standalone library building opened on Church Street near the home of William Root in October 1893 and was named the Sarah Freeman Clarke Library.
Subsequently, libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell. In 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.
You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.
