Marietta police seek public help in homicide investigation

Photos of homicide victim Daniel Lanard Richardson Jr. courtesy of the Marietta Police Department

Officer Chuck McPhillamy of the Marietta Police Department distributed the following public information release seeking relevant tips from the public in the investigation of a homicide that took place Monday evening on Bellmeade Drive:

On Monday night, December 30, 2024, just after 8:00 PM Cobb County 911 dispatch notified our officers that a male was laying on the ground in the middle of a car wash bay at 1250 Bellemeade Drive. The caller stated that it looked like the man was not moving and may need medical attention. Marietta officers, Cobb County Sheriff’s Deputies, Marietta Fire and Metro Ambulance all responded and confirmed the man had been shot. Despite the efforts of first responders, the male did not survive and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The victim has now been identified as fifty-nine-year-old Daniel Lanard Richardson Jr. of Marietta.

This is an active investigation, and no additional information is available at this time. We are asking for the public’s help identifying the person or persons responsible. Anyone with information surrounding the death of Daniel Lanard Richardson Jr. or are familiar with Daniel Lanard Richardson Jr. is urged to contact the Marietta Police Department immediately. You can also remain anonymous by submitting tips via Crimestoppers Greater Atlanta, or via the new tip411 MariettaPD app.

Anyone wishing to submit a tip with the new tip411 system can either download the MARIETTA PD app, or text keyword MARIETTAPD, then a space, then send the tip to 847411 (tip411).