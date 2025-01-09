USDA issues public health alert for product labeled Chicken Curry Empanadas shipped to Walmarts nationwide

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert for a frozen Chicken Curry Empanada product due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen.

[Editor’s note: as a result of the recent listeria-contaminated Boar’s Head product and the consequent outbreak of foodborne illness and deaths, the Cobb County Courier will publicize any food safety alert that is labeled “nationwide” or lists “Georgia” in the distribution locations.]

The items, produced by Rajbhog Foods, a New Jersey firm, were shipped to Walmart locations nationwide.

The issue came to light after the producing establishment received four consumer complaints indicating that Apple Cinnamon Empanadas containing milk had been mistakenly packaged in Chicken Curry Empanada boxes. Milk is an allergen for some consumers, and the product had no labeling indicating the presence of milk.

No recall was issued because the products are no longer available for purchase, and no adverse health effects have been reported, but consumers with milk allergies are advised to discard the products or return them to the point of purchase.

The products in question were produced on November 14, 2024, and packaged on November 20 and November 21, 2024. They are sold in 9.6-ounce cardboard packages labeled “bettergoods TRADITIONALLY CRAFTED Chicken Curry Empanadas” with “BEST BY: 05/21/26” or “BEST BY: 05/22/26” and “EST. P33967” printed on the side of the box.

According to the FSIS alert, questions regarding the alert can be directed to Sanjiv Mody, President of Rajbhog Foods, at 551-222-4700 or sanjivmody@rajbhog.com.

Consumers can also contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854 or visit https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/ for further assistance.