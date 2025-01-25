West Cobb Regional Library exemplifies the spirit of Camelot

By Kelly Johnson

Across the sprawling lands of Cobb County’s western territory lies a place where a community unites in harmony, fun, and learning. While this place would rival the Arthurian legend of Camelot, West Cobb Regional Library ferments the ideals of a just society the same. However, sometimes peace must be arrived at through battle, and as the library hosts monthly campaigns of Dungeons and Dragons, it has become the ideal setting to do so.

Amid the different D&D campaigns (for different ages), there are numerous club events and activities held at West Cobb Regional Library as well. There’s the Pokémon Club (for 5 to 9-year-olds), West Cobb Craft Club (for teens to adults), Open Play Chess! (for preschoolers to adults), and the Take and Make Friendship Bracelets (for tweens to teens). For babies, toddlers, and preschoolers, there is the tradition of Storytime as well as a Valentine’s Day Playdate.

Moreover, for children ages 5 to 11, the Homeschool Eco Explorer program teaches on topics related to nature, ecology, sustainability, and horticulture. The first session of this program will introduce to children agricultural scientist, George Washington Carver, as part of Black History Month. On this note, Storycraft also celebrates with reading of Starstruck: The Cosmic Journey of Neil DeGrasse Tyson toward the end of February.

As February flows into the Chinese New Year, West Cobb Regional Library has scheduled a Mahjong Meetup through the month. Here are some of the more notable events of the month that exemplify unity through inclusivity at West Cobb Regional Library:

  • Blue Zones: Secrets on Living a Vital Life (for adults\seniors), Tuesday, February 4th at 2:00 PM.
  • Adult TTRPG Group: One-Shot Wonder Wednesday, Wednesday, February 12th at 5:30 PM. (Registration opens 2 weeks before event starts.)
  • Fly A Drone! (for tweens and teens), Tuesday, February 18th at 2:00 PM.
  • WCRL Fourth Monday Book Discussion (on The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store), Monday, February 24th at 6:00 PM.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

FEBRUARY 2025

WEEK 1

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
February 01, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:00 – 15:00Thimble and Thread Craft and Quilt


14:30 – 16:30Dungeons and Dragons (Adults)




February 02, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




February 03, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Storytime!


15:30 – 16:30Pokémon Club
February 04, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Toddler Storytime


11:30 – 12:00Fireflies in Winter: A Theatrical Performance


11:30 – 12:00Preschool Storytime


14:00 – 15:00Blue Zones: Secrets on Living a Longer, Healthy, and Happy Life


18:00 – 19:30Dungeons and Dragons (Middle School)




February 05, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime!


13:00 – 16:00Mahjong Meet Up


17:30 – 19:30Open Play Chess!




February 06, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 12:00West Cobb Craft Club


11:00 – 12:00Homeschool Eco Explorers: Get Ready for the Backyard Bird Count




February 07, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00




February 08, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


11:00 – 13:30Dungeons and Dragons (Adults)


11:00 – 11:40Saturday Storycraft!


14:30 – 16:30Dungeons and Dragons (Adults)


14:30 – 16:00Make a Valentine!




FEBRUARY 2025

WEEK 2

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
February 09, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




February 10, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 18:00Take and Make: Friendship Bracelets


10:30 – 11:00Baby Storytime!


15:30 – 16:30Pokémon Club




February 11, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 18:00Take and Make: Friendship Bracelets


10:30 – 11:00Toddler Storytime


11:30 – 12:00Preschool Storytime


16:00 – 17:00Black History Month: The Art of Vanessa Brantley-Newton


18:00 – 19:45Dungeons and Dragons (High School)




February 12, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 18:00Take and Make: Friendship Bracelets


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime!


13:00 – 16:00Mahjong Meet Up


17:30 – 19:30Adult TTRPG Group: One-Shot Wonder Wednesday


17:30 – 19:30Open Play Chess!




February 13, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00Take and Make: Friendship Bracelets


10:00 – 12:00West Cobb Craft Club


11:00 – 12:00Homeschool Eco Explorers: Black History Month – George Washington Carver




February 14, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00Take and Make: Friendship Bracelets


10:00 – 11:30Valentine’s Day Playdate!




February 15, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


14:30 – 16:30Dungeons and Dragons (Adults)


14:30 – 15:30My First Book Group




FEBRUARY 2025

WEEK 3

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
February 16, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




February 17, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Storytime!


15:30 – 16:30Pokémon Club




February 18, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Toddler Storytime


11:30 – 12:00Preschool Storytime


14:00 – 15:00Fly a Drone! Presented by Peachstate STARBASE


18:00 – 19:30Dungeons and Dragons (Middle School)




February 19, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime!


13:00 – 16:00Mahjong Meet Up


15:00 – 16:15Black History Month Storycraft: Neil DeGrasse Tyson


17:30 – 19:30Open Play Chess!




February 20, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 12:00West Cobb Craft Club


11:00 – 12:00Homeschool Eco Explorers: All About Trees!


14:30 – 16:00Crumpled Paper Painting




February 21, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


14:30 – 16:30Let’s Build with LEGO, Blocks, Tiles, and More!




February 22, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


11:00 – 13:30Dungeons and Dragons (Adults)


13:30 – 15:00Fearless Art – Altered Magazine Photos (Tweens and Teens Only [ages 9-15])


14:30 – 16:30Dungeons and Dragons (Adults)




FEBRUARY 2025

WEEK 4

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
February 23, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




February 24, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Storytime!


15:30 – 16:30Pokémon Club: Celebrate Pokémon Day!


18:00 – 19:30West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion (The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store)




February 25, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Toddler Storytime


11:30 – 12:00Preschool Storytime


18:00 – 19:45Dungeons and Dragons (High School)




February 26, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime!


13:00 – 16:00Mahjong Meet Up


17:30 – 19:30Open Play Chess!




February 27, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 12:00West Cobb Craft Club


11:00 – 12:00Homeschool Eco Explorers: Starting Seeds for Spring




February 28, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00




Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.

