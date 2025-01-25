West Cobb Regional Library exemplifies the spirit of Camelot

By Kelly Johnson
Across the sprawling lands of Cobb County’s western territory lies a place where a community unites in harmony, fun, and learning. While this place would rival the Arthurian legend of Camelot, West Cobb Regional Library ferments the ideals of a just society the same. However, sometimes peace must be arrived at through battle, and as the library hosts monthly campaigns of Dungeons and Dragons, it has become the ideal setting to do so.
Amid the different D&D campaigns (for different ages), there are numerous club events and activities held at West Cobb Regional Library as well. There’s the Pokémon Club (for 5 to 9-year-olds), West Cobb Craft Club (for teens to adults), Open Play Chess! (for preschoolers to adults), and the Take and Make Friendship Bracelets (for tweens to teens). For babies, toddlers, and preschoolers, there is the tradition of Storytime as well as a Valentine’s Day Playdate.
Moreover, for children ages 5 to 11, the Homeschool Eco Explorer program teaches on topics related to nature, ecology, sustainability, and horticulture. The first session of this program will introduce to children agricultural scientist, George Washington Carver, as part of Black History Month. On this note, Storycraft also celebrates with reading of Starstruck: The Cosmic Journey of Neil DeGrasse Tyson toward the end of February.
As February flows into the Chinese New Year, West Cobb Regional Library has scheduled a Mahjong Meetup through the month. Here are some of the more notable events of the month that exemplify unity through inclusivity at West Cobb Regional Library:
- Blue Zones: Secrets on Living a Vital Life (for adults\seniors), Tuesday, February 4th at 2:00 PM.
- Adult TTRPG Group: One-Shot Wonder Wednesday, Wednesday, February 12th at 5:30 PM. (Registration opens 2 weeks before event starts.)
- Fly A Drone! (for tweens and teens), Tuesday, February 18th at 2:00 PM.
- WCRL Fourth Monday Book Discussion (on The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store), Monday, February 24th at 6:00 PM.
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here; and follow CCPLS on Facebook.
FEBRUARY 2025
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|February 01, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:00 – 15:00
|Thimble and Thread Craft and Quilt
|14:30 – 16:30
|Dungeons and Dragons (Adults)
|February 02, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|February 03, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime!
|15:30 – 16:30
|Pokémon Club
|February 04, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Toddler Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Fireflies in Winter: A Theatrical Performance
|11:30 – 12:00
|Preschool Storytime
|14:00 – 15:00
|Blue Zones: Secrets on Living a Longer, Healthy, and Happy Life
|18:00 – 19:30
|Dungeons and Dragons (Middle School)
|February 05, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime!
|13:00 – 16:00
|Mahjong Meet Up
|17:30 – 19:30
|Open Play Chess!
|February 06, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|11:00 – 12:00
|Homeschool Eco Explorers: Get Ready for the Backyard Bird Count
|February 07, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|February 08, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:00 – 13:30
|Dungeons and Dragons (Adults)
|11:00 – 11:40
|Saturday Storycraft!
|14:30 – 16:30
|Dungeons and Dragons (Adults)
|14:30 – 16:00
|Make a Valentine!
FEBRUARY 2025
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|February 09, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|February 10, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Take and Make: Friendship Bracelets
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime!
|15:30 – 16:30
|Pokémon Club
|February 11, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Take and Make: Friendship Bracelets
|10:30 – 11:00
|Toddler Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Preschool Storytime
|16:00 – 17:00
|Black History Month: The Art of Vanessa Brantley-Newton
|18:00 – 19:45
|Dungeons and Dragons (High School)
|February 12, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Take and Make: Friendship Bracelets
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime!
|13:00 – 16:00
|Mahjong Meet Up
|17:30 – 19:30
|Adult TTRPG Group: One-Shot Wonder Wednesday
|17:30 – 19:30
|Open Play Chess!
|February 13, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Take and Make: Friendship Bracelets
|10:00 – 12:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|11:00 – 12:00
|Homeschool Eco Explorers: Black History Month – George Washington Carver
|February 14, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Take and Make: Friendship Bracelets
|10:00 – 11:30
|Valentine’s Day Playdate!
|February 15, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|14:30 – 16:30
|Dungeons and Dragons (Adults)
|14:30 – 15:30
|My First Book Group
FEBRUARY 2025
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|February 16, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|February 17, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime!
|15:30 – 16:30
|Pokémon Club
|February 18, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Toddler Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Preschool Storytime
|14:00 – 15:00
|Fly a Drone! Presented by Peachstate STARBASE
|18:00 – 19:30
|Dungeons and Dragons (Middle School)
|February 19, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime!
|13:00 – 16:00
|Mahjong Meet Up
|15:00 – 16:15
|Black History Month Storycraft: Neil DeGrasse Tyson
|17:30 – 19:30
|Open Play Chess!
|February 20, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|11:00 – 12:00
|Homeschool Eco Explorers: All About Trees!
|14:30 – 16:00
|Crumpled Paper Painting
|February 21, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|14:30 – 16:30
|Let’s Build with LEGO, Blocks, Tiles, and More!
|February 22, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:00 – 13:30
|Dungeons and Dragons (Adults)
|13:30 – 15:00
|Fearless Art – Altered Magazine Photos (Tweens and Teens Only [ages 9-15])
|14:30 – 16:30
|Dungeons and Dragons (Adults)
FEBRUARY 2025
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|February 23, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|February 24, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime!
|15:30 – 16:30
|Pokémon Club: Celebrate Pokémon Day!
|18:00 – 19:30
|West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion (The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store)
|February 25, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Toddler Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Preschool Storytime
|18:00 – 19:45
|Dungeons and Dragons (High School)
|February 26, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime!
|13:00 – 16:00
|Mahjong Meet Up
|17:30 – 19:30
|Open Play Chess!
|February 27, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|11:00 – 12:00
|Homeschool Eco Explorers: Starting Seeds for Spring
|February 28, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.
Be the first to comment on "West Cobb Regional Library exemplifies the spirit of Camelot"