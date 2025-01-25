West Cobb Regional Library exemplifies the spirit of Camelot

By Kelly Johnson

Across the sprawling lands of Cobb County’s western territory lies a place where a community unites in harmony, fun, and learning. While this place would rival the Arthurian legend of Camelot, West Cobb Regional Library ferments the ideals of a just society the same. However, sometimes peace must be arrived at through battle, and as the library hosts monthly campaigns of Dungeons and Dragons, it has become the ideal setting to do so.

Amid the different D&D campaigns (for different ages), there are numerous club events and activities held at West Cobb Regional Library as well. There’s the Pokémon Club (for 5 to 9-year-olds), West Cobb Craft Club (for teens to adults), Open Play Chess! (for preschoolers to adults), and the Take and Make Friendship Bracelets (for tweens to teens). For babies, toddlers, and preschoolers, there is the tradition of Storytime as well as a Valentine’s Day Playdate.

Moreover, for children ages 5 to 11, the Homeschool Eco Explorer program teaches on topics related to nature, ecology, sustainability, and horticulture. The first session of this program will introduce to children agricultural scientist, George Washington Carver, as part of Black History Month. On this note, Storycraft also celebrates with reading of Starstruck: The Cosmic Journey of Neil DeGrasse Tyson toward the end of February.

As February flows into the Chinese New Year, West Cobb Regional Library has scheduled a Mahjong Meetup through the month. Here are some of the more notable events of the month that exemplify unity through inclusivity at West Cobb Regional Library:

Blue Zones: Secrets on Living a Vital Life (for adults\seniors), Tuesday, February 4 th at 2:00 PM.

(for adults\seniors), Tuesday, February 4 at 2:00 PM. Adult TTRPG Group: One-Shot Wonder Wednesday , Wednesday, February 12 th at 5:30 PM. (Registration opens 2 weeks before event starts.)

, Wednesday, February 12 at 5:30 PM. (Registration opens 2 weeks before event starts.) Fly A Drone! (for tweens and teens), Tuesday, February 18 th at 2:00 PM.

(for tweens and teens), Tuesday, February 18 at 2:00 PM. WCRL Fourth Monday Book Discussion (on The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store), Monday, February 24th at 6:00 PM.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT February 23, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









February 24, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Baby Storytime!



15:30 – 16:30 Pokémon Club: Celebrate Pokémon Day!



18:00 – 19:30 West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion (The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store)







February 25, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Toddler Storytime



11:30 – 12:00 Preschool Storytime



18:00 – 19:45 Dungeons and Dragons (High School)







February 26, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Family Storytime!



13:00 – 16:00 Mahjong Meet Up



17:30 – 19:30 Open Play Chess!







February 27, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 12:00 West Cobb Craft Club



11:00 – 12:00 Homeschool Eco Explorers: Starting Seeds for Spring







February 28, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00









