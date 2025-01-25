KSU Department of Dance to host MYOKINE from Anne Plamondon

Kennesaw State University Department of Dance submitted the following news release about upcoming performances of MYOKINE, presented by Montreal-based Anne Plamondon Productions:

Kennesaw State University (KSU) Department of Dance is pleased to present Anne Plamondon Productions: MYOKINE Feb. 14-15, 2025, at the KSU Dance Theater on the Marietta campus. Known internationally as an exceptional dancer, Plamondon is also an outstanding choreographer. Her new creation, MYOKINE, focuses on the body in its entirety and lets the voice emerge to express very current concerns.

Anne Plamondon Productions is a Montreal-based company and MYOKINE is one of the featured events for KSU’s Year of Canada. KSU Dance Department Chair and professor Marsha Barsky explains that there is considerable value in bringing in companies from different countries.

She explains that bringing in international companies expands students’ conceptions of dance, while exposing them to alternative approaches to funding, supporting, and promoting contemporary dance. “Anne’s extensive professional background, Quebecois heritage, and innovative approach to movement enhance the academic environment. Bringing this company to our campus bridges the gap between the studio classroom and professional practice,” says Barsky.

Plamondon herself is a prime example of growth in her dance career. After more than 20 years as a performer on international stages, she made her debut as a choreographer in 2012. In 2018, she founded Anne Plamondon Productions to carry out her own creative projects and generate new artistic collaborations.

One such collaboration is MYOKINE. Seven performers work together in this unifying work to explore the body as a source of resilience, beauty, and hope in the face of the urgency to act that characterizes our times. Through their virtuosity and precision, and a multiple choreographic language developed throughout Plamondon’s eclectic career, this energetic group of Canadian performers brings to life the power of our bodies when united in movement.

“For undergraduate students, having this opportunity to immerse themselves in this level of professionalism may be transformative. It allows them to deepen their understanding of professional work in different settings, and at the same time, exposes them to work in different linguistic traditions—in this case, French and English, the two official languages of Canada,” adds Barsky.

Barsky hopes that patrons will allow themselves to be fully present—to experience the beauty and splendor of the unique movement languages without thinking they must find the “right” meaning of the work. “Her work invites audiences to connect on an emotional and sensory level, making space for personal interpretation and resonance. I hope people will come to the KSU Dance Theatre and enjoy this amazing Canadian dance company.”

Don’t miss “Anne Plamondon Productions: MYOKINE” Feb. 14-15 at 8 p.m. at the KSU Dance Theater on the Marietta campus. Tickets are available online or by calling 470-578-6650.

