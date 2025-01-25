Keep Smyrna Beautiful events include document shredding, environmental scholarships

Keep Smyrna Beautiful submitted the following announcement of upcoming events:

ENVIRONMENTAL SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS OPEN UNTIL MARCH 2, 2025.

Keep Smyrna Beautiful offers a $4,500 scholarship for a student currently pursuing or planning to pursue a degree in an environmentally related field. Applications are due March 2, 2025. Must be a resident of Smyrna or currently enrolled in Campbell High School or Whitefield Academy. More details here: https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/school-partnerships/

ADOPT-A-TREE

Winter is the perfect time to plant a new tree, and KSB has free seedlings and small trees available! KSB volunteers rescue small trees from land slated for development and prepare them to be taken home by residents. Visit our website to learn more and to request a free tree: https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/adopt-a-tree/

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

KSB is actively recruiting new volunteers. Our volunteers pick up litter, work with the public at events, staff waste reduction events, help with community gardens, and more. By becoming a volunteer you’ll connect with your local community while protecting the environment. Learn more and find a link to current opportunities: https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/volunteer/

SAVE THE DATE: DOCUMENT SHREDDING MARCH 22, 2025

Securely shred and recycle your documents at KSB’s spring document shredding event on March 22, 2025, from 9:00am to Noon at the Aline Wolfe Adult Recreation Center (884 Church St. Smyrna). Details available at https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/shred-fest/