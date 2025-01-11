Winter storm warning for metro Atlanta ends 7 a.m. Saturday, but some hazards continue

The winter storm warning for north and central Georgia counties ends at 7 a.m. Saturday, January 11, but the National Weather Service hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and the surrounding region contains several cautions.

“Wet and slushy roads are likely to refreeze overnight north of a line stretching from Columbus to Macon to Augusta,” the outlook states. “Travel conditions could become extremely slick. If travel

is necessary, take extreme caution and slow down.”

Also, gusty winds are possible today, Saturday January 11. Those winds are not expected to reach the speed that would require a wind advisory, the wind gusts combined with built-up ice and snow on power lines could cause problems, according to the NWS hazardous weather outlook.

As for the remnants of the winter storm, some light frozen precipitation is possible Monday morning along the I-20 corridor. If it occurs, no significant accumulations is expected, but it could cause slick spots along the roadway, causing hazards for the morning commute.

What counties are included in the Hazardous Weather Outlook

The following counties are included in the National Weather Service Hazardous Weather Outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”



