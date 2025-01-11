Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Saturday, January 11, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, January 11, 2025, with a high near 36 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region. The Winter Storm Warning ended at 7 a.m., but wet and slushy roads will likely refreeze overnight north of a line stretching from Columbus to Macon to Augusta. Travel conditions could become extremely slick tomorrow and for Monday’s commute.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 7:12 am, 32 °F overcast clouds Humidity 93 % Pressure 1013 mb Wind 15 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 20 mph Clouds Clouds: 100% Visibility Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 7:43 am Sunset Sunset: 5:48 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What you will read in this article

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Sunday Night

A slight chance of freezing rain after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 37.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 38.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 43.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with December 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2024-12-01 55 31 43 -7 0 2024-12-02 51 32 41.5 -8.3 0 2024-12-03 45 30 37.5 -12.1 0 2024-12-04 54 27 40.5 -8.9 0 2024-12-05 58 31 44.5 -4.7 T 2024-12-06 46 24 35 -14 0 2024-12-07 58 30 44 -4.8 0 2024-12-08 62 37 49.5 0.9 T 2024-12-09 65 49 57 8.6 0.34 2024-12-10 68 63 65.5 17.3 1.4 2024-12-11 64 38 51 3 0.43 2024-12-12 53 32 42.5 -5.3 0 2024-12-13 59 37 48 0.3 0 2024-12-14 59 43 51 3.5 0 2024-12-15 51 43 47 -0.3 0.03 2024-12-16 67 45 56 8.9 0 2024-12-17 74 50 62 15 0 2024-12-18 73 52 62.5 15.7 T 2024-12-19 59 42 50.5 3.8 0 2024-12-20 59 36 47.5 1 0 2024-12-21 47 32 39.5 -6.9 0 2024-12-22 49 30 39.5 -6.7 0 2024-12-23 50 31 40.5 -5.6 0 2024-12-24 60 32 46 0 0 2024-12-25 60 37 48.5 2.7 0 2024-12-26 52 43 47.5 1.8 0.03 2024-12-27 51 43 47 1.4 0.39 2024-12-28 55 47 51 5.5 0.5 2024-12-29 65 55 60 14.6 0.86 2024-12-30 67 46 56.5 11.3 0 2024-12-31 72 49 60.5 15.3 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for January 11, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 54 79 in 1949 12 in 1886 Min Temperature M 35 63 in 1898 -5 in 1982 Avg Temperature M 44.5 68.0 in 1898 5.0 in 1886 Precipitation M 0.15 3.46 in 1918 0.00 in 2024 Snowfall M 0.1 T in 2011 0.0 in 2024 Snow Depth M – 3 in 2011 0 in 2024 HDD (base 65) M 20 60 in 1886 0 in 2020 CDD (base 65) M 0 3 in 1898 0 in 2024 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 48.4 53.6 66.7 in 2005 35.0 in 1887 Avg Min Temperature 30.1 35.8 54.6 in 1880 18.3 in 1970 Avg Temperature 39.3 44.7 60.7 in 1880 27.7 in 1970 Total Precipitation 1.49 1.65 6.76 in 1883 0.00 in 1902 Total Snowfall 2.1 0.4 4.6 in 2002 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth T – 3 in 2011 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 256 223 408 in 1970 45 in 1880 Total CDD (base 65) 0 0 8 in 2022 0 in 2025 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 48.4 53.6 66.7 in 2005 35.0 in 1887 Avg Min Temperature 30.1 35.8 54.6 in 1880 18.3 in 1970 Avg Temperature 39.3 44.7 60.7 in 1880 27.7 in 1970 Total Precipitation 1.49 1.65 6.76 in 1883 0.00 in 1902 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 2.1 0.8 5.9 in 2011 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) T – 3 in 2011 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 992 1214 2058 in 1977 802 in 2016 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 0 0 8 in 2022 0 in 2025

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-01-10

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-01-10

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2025-01-10

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2025-01-10

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2025-01-10

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”