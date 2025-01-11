Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Saturday, January 11, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, January 11, 2025, with a high near 36 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region. The Winter Storm Warning ended at 7 a.m., but wet and slushy roads will likely refreeze overnight north of a line stretching from Columbus to Macon to Augusta. Travel conditions could become extremely slick tomorrow and for Monday’s commute.

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Sunday Night

A slight chance of freezing rain after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 37.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 38.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 43.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with December 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from NormPrecipitation
2024-12-01553143-70
2024-12-02513241.5-8.30
2024-12-03453037.5-12.10
2024-12-04542740.5-8.90
2024-12-05583144.5-4.7T
2024-12-06462435-140
2024-12-07583044-4.80
2024-12-08623749.50.9T
2024-12-096549578.60.34
2024-12-10686365.517.31.4
2024-12-1164385130.43
2024-12-12533242.5-5.30
2024-12-135937480.30
2024-12-145943513.50
2024-12-15514347-0.30.03
2024-12-166745568.90
2024-12-17745062150
2024-12-18735262.515.7T
2024-12-19594250.53.80
2024-12-20593647.510
2024-12-21473239.5-6.90
2024-12-22493039.5-6.70
2024-12-23503140.5-5.60
2024-12-2460324600
2024-12-25603748.52.70
2024-12-26524347.51.80.03
2024-12-275143471.40.39
2024-12-285547515.50.5
2024-12-2965556014.60.86
2024-12-30674656.511.30
2024-12-31724960.515.30

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for January 11, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM5479 in 194912 in 1886
Min TemperatureM3563 in 1898-5 in 1982
Avg TemperatureM44.568.0 in 18985.0 in 1886
PrecipitationM0.153.46 in 19180.00 in 2024
SnowfallM0.1T in 20110.0 in 2024
Snow DepthM3 in 20110 in 2024
HDD (base 65)M2060 in 18860 in 2020
CDD (base 65)M03 in 18980 in 2024
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature48.453.666.7 in 200535.0 in 1887
Avg Min Temperature30.135.854.6 in 188018.3 in 1970
Avg Temperature39.344.760.7 in 188027.7 in 1970
Total Precipitation1.491.656.76 in 18830.00 in 1902
Total Snowfall2.10.44.6 in 20020.0 in 2024
Max Snow DepthT3 in 20110 in 2024
Total HDD (base 65)256223408 in 197045 in 1880
Total CDD (base 65)008 in 20220 in 2025
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature48.453.666.7 in 200535.0 in 1887
Avg Min Temperature30.135.854.6 in 188018.3 in 1970
Avg Temperature39.344.760.7 in 188027.7 in 1970
Total Precipitation1.491.656.76 in 18830.00 in 1902
Total Snowfall (since July 1)2.10.85.9 in 20110.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)T3 in 20110 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)99212142058 in 1977802 in 2016
Total CDD (since Jan 1)008 in 20220 in 2025

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-01-10
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-01-10
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2025-01-10
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2025-01-10
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2025-01-10

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

