Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Friday, February 14, 2025

TOPICS:
Photo of Veterans Memorial Highway on a clear day with the Cobb County Courier logo and the words "Weather forecast"

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling February 14, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies during the day here in Cobb County on Friday, February 14, 2025, with a high near 53 degrees. But rains are expected to return overnight.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to rivers that will remain in flood stage through the day. Please continue to adhere to all active flood warnings until the waters recede.

loader-image
Current Conditions
Marietta, US
10:53 am, Feb 14, 2025
temperature icon 43°F
scattered clouds
Humidity 59 %
Pressure 1035 mb
Wind 4 mph
Wind Gust Wind Gust: 7 mph
Clouds Clouds: 38%
Visibility Visibility: 6 mi
Sunrise Sunrise: 7:23 am
Sunset Sunset: 6:21 pm
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Learn how to read and understand a weather report in the news by following this link

What you will read in this article

  1. The extended forecast for Cobb County
  2. Last month’s climate summary for the metro Atlanta region
  3. The climate almanac for metro Atlanta
  4. What the National Weather Service is, and what it does

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Widespread frost, mainly before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 53. Light and variable wind becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the morning. 

Tonight

Showers likely, mainly after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Saturday

Showers. High near 50. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Saturday Night

Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4 a.m. Low around 49. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.

Sunday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 a.m, then showers likely between 10 a.m and 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. West wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Washington’s Birthday

Sunny, with a high near 48.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Wednesday

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with January 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from NormPrecipitation
2025-01-01543745.50.40
2025-01-02523041-40
2025-01-035636461.10
2025-01-04483139.5-5.30
2025-01-05533343-1.70
2025-01-066030450.30.44
2025-01-07422835-9.60
2025-01-08402432-12.60
2025-01-09442233-11.50
2025-01-10353032.5-121.05
2025-01-11342831-13.50
2025-01-12452434.5-100
2025-01-13563746.520.01
2025-01-14513040.5-40
2025-01-15523443-1.50
2025-01-16583345.510
2025-01-176034472.50
2025-01-18604351.570.7
2025-01-19552841.5-3.10
2025-01-20321825-19.60
2025-01-21302025-19.70.07
2025-01-22361425-19.70
2025-01-23412533-11.80
2025-01-24512538-6.90
2025-01-25522639-60
2025-01-26563143.5-1.6T
2025-01-27504145.50.30.36
2025-01-285933460.70
2025-01-296941559.60
2025-01-3070445711.4T
2025-01-3163515711.30.4

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for February 14, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM5877 in 194928 in 1905
Min TemperatureM3959 in 19262 in 1905
Avg TemperatureM48.366.0 in 192615.0 in 1905
PrecipitationM0.162.26 in 19120.00 in 2024
SnowfallM0.0T in 20120.0 in 2024
Snow DepthM1 in 19710 in 2024
HDD (base 65)M1750 in 19050 in 1989
CDD (base 65)M01 in 19890 in 2024
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature67.156.667.9 in 195733.1 in 1895
Avg Min Temperature49.637.452.3 in 188420.0 in 1917
Avg Temperature58.347.059.5 in 188426.6 in 1895
Total Precipitation4.132.208.73 in 18810.03 in 1938
Total Snowfall0.00.24.0 in 19340.0 in 2025
Max Snow Depth04 in 19340 in 2025
Total HDD (base 65)95252534 in 189578 in 1884
Total CDD (base 65)12012 in 20250 in 2024
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature55.454.864.0 in 195042.4 in 1905
Avg Min Temperature36.536.246.6 in 195021.5 in 1977
Avg Temperature45.945.555.3 in 195032.2 in 1977
Total Precipitation7.166.7917.77 in 19361.89 in 1938
Total Snowfall (since July 1)3.21.68.9 in 19360.0 in 2019
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)28 in 19400 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)157818693146 in 19771243 in 1932
Total CDD (since Jan 1)12012 in 20250 in 2021

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-02-13
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-02-13
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2025-02-13
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2025-02-13
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2025-02-13

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

Be the first to comment on "Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Friday, February 14, 2025"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.