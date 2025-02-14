Another storm system expected to hit Georgia Saturday PM

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north and central Georgia for Friday, February 14. Another wave of storms is headed toward us, as Sweetwater Creek near Austell has already reached flood stage.
What is in the statement?
The statement gives the following details:
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia.
.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…
Rivers will remain in flood stage through the day. Please
continue to adhere to all active flood warnings until the waters
recede.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Saturday through Thursday…
Another storm system will bring scattered thunderstorms and
additional heavy rainfall to the area late Saturday into Sunday.
There is a risk for severe storms with this system, which could
produce localized damaging wind gusts. A brief tornado also
cannot be ruled out. River flooding may also linger through the
weekend into early next week.
What counties are affected?
The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:
Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson
About the National Weather Service
The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The NWS describes its role as follows:
The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.
These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.
Be the first to comment on "Another storm system expected to hit Georgia Saturday PM"