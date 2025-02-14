Another storm system expected to hit Georgia Saturday PM

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north and central Georgia for Friday, February 14. Another wave of storms is headed toward us, as Sweetwater Creek near Austell has already reached flood stage.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… Rivers will remain in flood stage through the day. Please continue to adhere to all active flood warnings until the waters recede. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Saturday through Thursday… Another storm system will bring scattered thunderstorms and additional heavy rainfall to the area late Saturday into Sunday. There is a risk for severe storms with this system, which could produce localized damaging wind gusts. A brief tornado also cannot be ruled out. River flooding may also linger through the weekend into early next week.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson



