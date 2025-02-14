Flood warning for Sweetwater Creek near Austell continues through Saturday AM

The flood warning for the Sweetwater Creek area of Cobb and Douglas counties from the National Weather Service is extended into Saturday morning, February 15. The flood stage has already been reached, and is affecting parts of the creek area upstream of the railroad in Austell.

What is in the Flood warning statement?

The following text is from the flood warning alert:

…The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia… Sweetwater Creek upstream of Railroad at Austell affecting Cobb and Douglas Counties. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. && GAC067-097-141500- /O.NEW.KFFC.FL.W.0060.250214T0251Z-000000T0000Z/ /NATG1.1.ER.250213T2155Z.250214T0145Z.000000T0000Z.UU/ 951 PM EST Thu Feb 13 2025 …FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE… * WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE…Sweetwater Creek upstream of Railroad at Austell. * WHEN…From this evening until further notice. * IMPACTS…At 19.0 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding of woodlands and the natural flood plain occurs upstream and downstream from the gage near the railroad bridge parallel to Joe Jerkins Boulevard. Large portions of Legion Park will be flooded with up to two feet of water. Low lying areas of Garrett Road… Westside Road and Stovall Road will begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – At 8:45 PM EST Thursday the stage was 19.5 feet. – Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM EST Thursday was 19.5 feet. – Forecast…No forecast is available for this location. – Flood stage is 19.0 feet. – Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.7 feet on 05/06/2021. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.