Spill from the South Cobb Water Reclamation Facility into the Chattahoochee

Cobb County released the following information about a spill into the Chattahoochee River from the South Cobb Water Reclamation Facility in Mableton:

Cobb County Water System’s South Cobb Water Reclamation Facility released treated wastewater that did not fully meet the facility’s standards. Cobb County Water System’s South Cobb Water Reclamation Facility is permitted by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) to treat 40 million gallons of wastewater daily. Once treated, the water is released into the Chattahoochee River and routinely tested. EPD classifies the release of treated wastewater that doesn’t meet certain standards as a “spill.” This designation was determined by CCWS on Thursday, February 13, 2025, after receiving routine compliance sampling results. The effluent flow from the facility into the Chattahoochee River was 40.08 million gallons on February 12, 2025. The effluent was disinfected and will not impact drinking water supplies. CCWS employees followed EPD protocols by promptly reporting the sampling results and are conducting daily water quality testing upstream and downstream of the effluent discharge location in the Chattahoochee River. Testing results indicate no impact to the river. No cleanup or remediation is required.

About the South Cobb Water Reclamation Facility

The South Cobb Water Reclamation Facility is located at 490 Lee Industrial Boulevard in Mableton. It serves portions of West Cobb, Austell, Powder Springs and Mableton.

The Cobb County website describes the history of the facility as follows: