Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Cobb weather February 19: Photo of cloudy skies above a residential street

The National Weather Service forecasts showers here in Cobb County on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, with a high near 47 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to light snow or a light rain/snow mix that is expected across far north Georgia today. Any accumulations are most likely to occur before 12 p.m, but patchy snow showers could continue into the evening. Also included in the alert is that much colder weather is coming to the entire region beginning tomorrow, Thursday, Feb. 20.

Current Conditions
Marietta, US
6:52 am, Feb 19, 2025
temperature icon 39°F
overcast clouds
Humidity 68 %
Pressure 1023 mb
Wind 6 mph
Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph
Clouds Clouds: 100%
Visibility Visibility: 6 mi
Sunrise Sunrise: 7:18 am
Sunset Sunset: 6:25 pm
Learn how to read and understand a weather report in the news by following this link

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Showers, mainly before 1 p.m, then a slight chance of drizzle after 3 p.m. High near 47. North wind around 5 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Tonight

A slight chance of drizzle before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 17. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 44.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 53.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 61.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 68.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with January 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from NormPrecipitation
2025-01-01543745.50.40
2025-01-02523041-40
2025-01-035636461.10
2025-01-04483139.5-5.30
2025-01-05533343-1.70
2025-01-066030450.30.44
2025-01-07422835-9.60
2025-01-08402432-12.60
2025-01-09442233-11.50
2025-01-10353032.5-121.05
2025-01-11342831-13.50
2025-01-12452434.5-100
2025-01-13563746.520.01
2025-01-14513040.5-40
2025-01-15523443-1.50
2025-01-16583345.510
2025-01-176034472.50
2025-01-18604351.570.7
2025-01-19552841.5-3.10
2025-01-20321825-19.60
2025-01-21302025-19.70.07
2025-01-22361425-19.70
2025-01-23412533-11.80
2025-01-24512538-6.90
2025-01-25522639-60
2025-01-26563143.5-1.6T
2025-01-27504145.50.30.36
2025-01-285933460.70
2025-01-296941559.60
2025-01-3070445711.4T
2025-01-3163515711.30.4

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for February 19, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM5978 in 189128 in 2015
Min TemperatureM4059 in 201813 in 1958
Avg TemperatureM49.567.5 in 201821.5 in 2015
PrecipitationM0.161.47 in 19170.00 in 2024
SnowfallM0.0T in 20060.0 in 2024
Snow DepthM4 in 19790 in 2024
HDD (base 65)M1643 in 20150 in 2018
CDD (base 65)M03 in 20180 in 2024
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature64.157.266.7 in 199034.5 in 1895
Avg Min Temperature45.237.950.1 in 192721.6 in 1895
Avg Temperature54.747.557.8 in 192728.1 in 1895
Total Precipitation5.093.049.43 in 19900.30 in 1977
Total Snowfall0.00.34.4 in 19790.0 in 2025
Max Snow Depth04 in 19790 in 2025
Total HDD (base 65)193333697 in 1895135 in 1927
Total CDD (base 65)12012 in 20250 in 2024
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature55.555.263.0 in 195041.9 in 1905
Avg Min Temperature36.236.545.3 in 195022.1 in 1977
Avg Temperature45.845.954.2 in 195033.0 in 1977
Total Precipitation8.127.6318.31 in 19362.37 in 1938
Total Snowfall (since July 1)3.21.78.9 in 19360.0 in 2019
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)28 in 19400 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)167619493267 in 19771308 in 2017
Total CDD (since Jan 1)12012 in 20250 in 2021

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-02-18
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-02-18
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2025-02-18
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2025-02-18
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2025-02-18

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

