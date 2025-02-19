Much colder weather expected in metro Atlanta by Thursday; snow in far north GA

Much colder weather is expected in the metro Atlanta area by Thursday, Feb. 20, and a snowy mix is possible in the far north of the state.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north and central Georgia.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… Light snow or a light rain/snow mix is expected across far north Georgia today. Any accumulations are most likely to occur before 12 PM, but patchy snow showers could continue into the evening. Total snow accumulations of a half inch or less are expected below 2500 feet, with localized amounts near one inch possible above 2500 feet. Slick roadways may impact travel, especially this morning. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Thursday through Tuesday… Much colder air will move in by Thursday morning. Wind chill values as low as the single digits above zero to lower teens are expected on Thursday morning and Friday morning. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT… Spotter activation is not requested but spotters are encouraged to submit reports of wintry precipitation through the web by going to weather.gov/atlanta. Please relay any information about observed wintry precipitation to the NWS.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

>>> Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.