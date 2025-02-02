Cobb Public Library publishes reading list for Black History Month

February is Black History Month, and the Cobb County Public Library has posted a reading list that includes books for all ages for this important celebration of the frequently overlooked or denied role of Black people in the building of the United States:
Children’s Picture Books
Big by Vashti Harrison
Bros by Carole Boston Weatherford
Brown Girls Do Ballet: Celebrating Diverse Girls Taking Center Stage by TaKiyah Wallace-McMillian
Cape by Kevin Johnson
Daddy Speaks Love by Leah Henderson
The Day Madear Voted by Wade Hudson
Do You Know Them? by Shana Keller
Forever and Always by Brittany Thurman
Harlem at Four by Dr. Michael Datcher
The Last Stand by Antwan Eady
My Hair is Like Yours by St. Clair Detrick-Jules
Repeat After Me: Big Things to Say Every Day by Jazmyn Simon and Dulé Hill
Sister Friend by Jamilah Thompkins-Bigelow
Stacey’s Remarkable Books by Stacey Abrams
Standing in the Need of Prayer: A Modern Retelling of the Classic Spiritual by Carole Boston Weatherford
Summer is Here by Renée Watson
There was a Party for Langston by Jason Reynolds
A Walk in the Woods by Nikki Grimes
We Are Here by Tami Charles
The World Belonged to Us by Jacqueline Woodson
You Can Be a Good Friend (No Matter What) by Taraji P. Henson
Children’s Nonfiction
A is for Aretha: 26 Trailblazing Black Women who Changed Music from A to Z by Leslie Kwan
An American Story by Kwame Alexander
Barracoon: Adapted for Young Readers by Zora Neale Huston
Before the Ships: The Birth of Black Excellence by Maisha Oso
Dear Yesteryear by Kimberly Annece Henderson
How Sweet the Sound by Kwame Alexander
Invincible: Fathers and Mothers of Black America by Wade Hudson
The Juneteenth Cookbook: Recipes and Activities for Kids and Families to Celebrate by Alliah Agostini
A Mighty Long Way: My Journey to Justice at Little Rock Central High School: Adapted for Young Readers by Carlotta Wall LaNier
Recipes for Change: 12 Dished Inspired by a Year in Black History by Michael Platt
Small Shoes, Great Strides: How Three Brave Girls Opened Doors to School Equality by Vaunda Micheaux Nelson
To Boldly Go: How Nichelle Nichols and Star Trek Helped Advance Civil Rights by Angela Dalton
We Are Your Children Too: Black Students, White Supremacists, and the Battle for America’s Schools in Prince Edward County, Virginia by P. O’Connell Pearson
Young, Gifted and Black: Meet 52 Heroes from Past and Present by Jamia Wilson
Young, Gifted and Black, Too: 52 Black Heroes to Celebrate and Discover by Jamia Wilson
Children’s and Preteen Chapter Books
Black Girl Power: 15 Stories Celebrating Black Girlhood edited by Leah Johnson
Black Star by Kwame Alexander
Cameron Battle and the Hidden Kingdoms by Jamar J. Perry
Curlfriends: New in Town by Sharee Miller
The Door of No Return by Kwame Alexander
Essie and the March on Selma: A Bloody Sunday Survival Story by Anitra Butler-Ngugi
Fibbed by Elizabeth Agyemang
Holler of the Fireflies by David Barclay Moore
Nic Blake and the Remarkables: The Manifestor Prophecy by Angie Thomas
One Big Open Sky by Lesa Cline-Ransome
Remember Us by Jacqueline Woodson
Running in Flip-Flops From the End of the World by Justin Reynolds
School Trip by Jerry Craft
Shark Teeth by Sherri Winston
Tales From Cabin 23 by Justina Ireland
Books for Teens and Young Adults
Ain’t Burned All the Bright by Jason Reynolds
The Black Girl Survives in This One: Horror Stories edited by Desiree Evans
Blood at the Root by LaDarrion Williams
Blood Justice by Terry Benton-Walker
Bright Red Fruit by Safia Elhillo
Chaos Theory by Nic Stone
Dark Parts of the Universe by Samuel Miller
Forgive Me Not by Jennifer Baker
Ida, In Love and In Trouble by Veronica Chambers
Invisible Son by Kim Johnson
Nigeria Jones by Ibi Zoboi
Okoye to the People by Ibi Zoboi
One True Loves by Elise Bryant
Promise Boys by Nick Brooks
Required Reading for the Disenfranchised Freshman by Kristen R. Lee
Something Kindred by Ciera Burch
Something Like Right by HD Hunter
Tangleroot by Kalela Williams
Twenty-Four Seconds from Now…: A LOVE Story by Jason Reynolds
Where Was Goodbye? by Janice Lynn Mather
Adult Fiction
Archangels of Funk: Episodes from the Continuing Drama of Cinnamon Jones: Scientist, Artiste, and Hoodoo Conjuror by Andrea Hairston
Chain-Gang All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah
Crook Manifesto by Colson Whitehead
Double Life by Zari
Family Lore by Elizabeth Acevedo
Farewell, Amethystine by Walter Mosley
The Five Sorrowful Mysteries of Andy Africa by Stephen Buoro
Girls with Bad Reputations by Xio Axelrod
Home and Away by Rochelle Alers
Homebodies by Tembe Denton-Hurst
The Late Americans by Brandon Taylor
A Love Song for Ricki Wilde by Tia Williams
One of Our Kind by Nicola Yoon
The Queen of Sugar Hill: A Novel of Hattie McDaniel by ReShonda Tate
The Reformatory by Tananarive Due
We Are a Haunting by Tyriek White
What Never Happened by Rachel Howzell Hall
When I Think of You by Myah Ariel
Adult Nonfiction
African American Almanac: 400 Years of Black Excellence by Lean’tin Bracks
The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song by Henry Louis Gates, Jr.
Black Liturgies: Prayers, Poems, and Meditations for Staying Human by Cole Arthur Riley
HBCU Made: A Celebration of the Black College Experience edited by Ayesha Rascoe
Hell Put to Shame: The 1921 Murder Farm Massacre and the Horror of America’s Second Slavery by Earl Swift
Invisible Man, Got the Whole World Watching: A Young Black Man’s Education by Mychal Denzel Smith
Madness: Race and Insanity in a Jim Crow Asylum by Antonia Hylton
Magically Black and Other Essays by Jerald Walker
My Black Country: A Journey Through Country Music’s Black Past, Present, and Future by Alice Randall
Our Hidden Conversations: What Americans Really Think About Race and Identity by Michele Norris
Psalms of my People: A Story of Black Liberation as Told Through Hip-Hop by lenny duncan
The Stolen Wealth of Slavery: A Case for Reparations by David Montero
The Survivors of the Clotilda: The Lost Stories of the Last Captives of the American Slave Trade by Hannah Durkin
The Talk: Conversations About Race, Love, & Truth edited by Wade and Virginia Hudson
This is the Honey: An Anthology of Contemporary of Black Poets edited by Kwame Alexander
We Are the Leaders We Have Been Looking For by Eddie Glaude, Jr.
We Refuse: A Forceful History of Black Resistance by Kellie Carter Jackson
We Refuse to be Silent: Women’s Voices on Justice for Black Men edited by Angela Dodson
Be the first to comment on "Cobb Public Library publishes reading list for Black History Month"