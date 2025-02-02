Cobb Public Library publishes reading list for Black History Month

February is Black History Month, and the Cobb County Public Library has posted a reading list that includes books for all ages for this important celebration of the frequently overlooked or denied role of Black people in the building of the United States:

Children’s Picture Books

Big by Vashti Harrison

Bros by Carole Boston Weatherford

Brown Girls Do Ballet: Celebrating Diverse Girls Taking Center Stage by TaKiyah Wallace-McMillian

Cape by Kevin Johnson

Daddy Speaks Love by Leah Henderson

The Day Madear Voted by Wade Hudson

Do You Know Them? by Shana Keller

Forever and Always by Brittany Thurman

Harlem at Four by Dr. Michael Datcher

The Last Stand by Antwan Eady

My Hair is Like Yours by St. Clair Detrick-Jules

Repeat After Me: Big Things to Say Every Day by Jazmyn Simon and Dulé Hill

Sister Friend by Jamilah Thompkins-Bigelow

Stacey’s Remarkable Books by Stacey Abrams

Standing in the Need of Prayer: A Modern Retelling of the Classic Spiritual by Carole Boston Weatherford

Summer is Here by Renée Watson

There was a Party for Langston by Jason Reynolds

A Walk in the Woods by Nikki Grimes

We Are Here by Tami Charles

The World Belonged to Us by Jacqueline Woodson

You Can Be a Good Friend (No Matter What) by Taraji P. Henson

Children’s Nonfiction

A is for Aretha: 26 Trailblazing Black Women who Changed Music from A to Z by Leslie Kwan

An American Story by Kwame Alexander

Barracoon: Adapted for Young Readers by Zora Neale Huston

Before the Ships: The Birth of Black Excellence by Maisha Oso

Dear Yesteryear by Kimberly Annece Henderson

How Sweet the Sound by Kwame Alexander

Invincible: Fathers and Mothers of Black America by Wade Hudson

The Juneteenth Cookbook: Recipes and Activities for Kids and Families to Celebrate by Alliah Agostini

A Mighty Long Way: My Journey to Justice at Little Rock Central High School: Adapted for Young Readers by Carlotta Wall LaNier

Recipes for Change: 12 Dished Inspired by a Year in Black History by Michael Platt

Small Shoes, Great Strides: How Three Brave Girls Opened Doors to School Equality by Vaunda Micheaux Nelson

To Boldly Go: How Nichelle Nichols and Star Trek Helped Advance Civil Rights by Angela Dalton

We Are Your Children Too: Black Students, White Supremacists, and the Battle for America’s Schools in Prince Edward County, Virginia by P. O’Connell Pearson

Young, Gifted and Black: Meet 52 Heroes from Past and Present by Jamia Wilson

Young, Gifted and Black, Too: 52 Black Heroes to Celebrate and Discover by Jamia Wilson

Children’s and Preteen Chapter Books

Black Girl Power: 15 Stories Celebrating Black Girlhood edited by Leah Johnson

Black Star by Kwame Alexander

Cameron Battle and the Hidden Kingdoms by Jamar J. Perry

Curlfriends: New in Town by Sharee Miller

The Door of No Return by Kwame Alexander

Essie and the March on Selma: A Bloody Sunday Survival Story by Anitra Butler-Ngugi

Fibbed by Elizabeth Agyemang

Holler of the Fireflies by David Barclay Moore

Nic Blake and the Remarkables: The Manifestor Prophecy by Angie Thomas

One Big Open Sky by Lesa Cline-Ransome

Remember Us by Jacqueline Woodson

Running in Flip-Flops From the End of the World by Justin Reynolds

School Trip by Jerry Craft

Shark Teeth by Sherri Winston

Tales From Cabin 23 by Justina Ireland

Books for Teens and Young Adults

Ain’t Burned All the Bright by Jason Reynolds

The Black Girl Survives in This One: Horror Stories edited by Desiree Evans

Blood at the Root by LaDarrion Williams

Blood Justice by Terry Benton-Walker

Bright Red Fruit by Safia Elhillo

Chaos Theory by Nic Stone

Dark Parts of the Universe by Samuel Miller

Forgive Me Not by Jennifer Baker

Ida, In Love and In Trouble by Veronica Chambers

Invisible Son by Kim Johnson

Nigeria Jones by Ibi Zoboi

Okoye to the People by Ibi Zoboi

One True Loves by Elise Bryant

Promise Boys by Nick Brooks

Required Reading for the Disenfranchised Freshman by Kristen R. Lee

Something Kindred by Ciera Burch

Something Like Right by HD Hunter

Tangleroot by Kalela Williams

Twenty-Four Seconds from Now…: A LOVE Story by Jason Reynolds

Where Was Goodbye? by Janice Lynn Mather

Adult Fiction

Archangels of Funk: Episodes from the Continuing Drama of Cinnamon Jones: Scientist, Artiste, and Hoodoo Conjuror by Andrea Hairston

Chain-Gang All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah

Crook Manifesto by Colson Whitehead

Double Life by Zari

Family Lore by Elizabeth Acevedo

Farewell, Amethystine by Walter Mosley

The Five Sorrowful Mysteries of Andy Africa by Stephen Buoro

Girls with Bad Reputations by Xio Axelrod

Home and Away by Rochelle Alers

Homebodies by Tembe Denton-Hurst

The Late Americans by Brandon Taylor

A Love Song for Ricki Wilde by Tia Williams

One of Our Kind by Nicola Yoon

The Queen of Sugar Hill: A Novel of Hattie McDaniel by ReShonda Tate

The Reformatory by Tananarive Due

We Are a Haunting by Tyriek White

What Never Happened by Rachel Howzell Hall

When I Think of You by Myah Ariel

Adult Nonfiction

African American Almanac: 400 Years of Black Excellence by Lean’tin Bracks

The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song by Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

Black Liturgies: Prayers, Poems, and Meditations for Staying Human by Cole Arthur Riley

HBCU Made: A Celebration of the Black College Experience edited by Ayesha Rascoe

Hell Put to Shame: The 1921 Murder Farm Massacre and the Horror of America’s Second Slavery by Earl Swift

Invisible Man, Got the Whole World Watching: A Young Black Man’s Education by Mychal Denzel Smith

Madness: Race and Insanity in a Jim Crow Asylum by Antonia Hylton

Magically Black and Other Essays by Jerald Walker

My Black Country: A Journey Through Country Music’s Black Past, Present, and Future by Alice Randall

Our Hidden Conversations: What Americans Really Think About Race and Identity by Michele Norris

Psalms of my People: A Story of Black Liberation as Told Through Hip-Hop by lenny duncan

The Stolen Wealth of Slavery: A Case for Reparations by David Montero

The Survivors of the Clotilda: The Lost Stories of the Last Captives of the American Slave Trade by Hannah Durkin

The Talk: Conversations About Race, Love, & Truth edited by Wade and Virginia Hudson

This is the Honey: An Anthology of Contemporary of Black Poets edited by Kwame Alexander

We Are the Leaders We Have Been Looking For by Eddie Glaude, Jr.

We Refuse: A Forceful History of Black Resistance by Kellie Carter Jackson

We Refuse to be Silent: Women’s Voices on Justice for Black Men edited by Angela Dodson