Report and photos about litter cleanup on James Road in Mableton

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report and photos from a litter cleanup conducted by the James Road Community Group, where litter was collected along James Road and Zanola Drive:

On Saturday morning, the Friends of Mableton including Councilwoman Patricia Auch assisted our newest adopt-a-mile, James Road Community Group, in removing 14 bags from James Road and 5 bags from Zanola Drive near the popular Bay Breeze Seafood Restaurant.

The leader, Victoria, is a wonderful person who volunteers at the First Christian Church of Mableton, HOPE Family Resource Center, the Mableton Elementary PTA and South Cobb Lions Club while building her career and raising two fantastic children. She has an unbelievable amount of energy…

If you or your neighbors are interested in the Adopt-A-Mile Program, please contact Barry at barryk2010@comcast and he will get you the application, supplies and work with you to get you off to a good start.