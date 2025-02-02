Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from January 24 to January 30

The following are health inspection scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #771

3165 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE B MARIETTA, GA 30062-8365

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5557

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2025

DUNKIN DONUTS #353213

4661 WOODSTOCK RD ROSWELL, GA 30075-1640

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001521

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2025

FUSCO’S VIA ROMA

4815-A S MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5338

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-15122

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2025

ZAXBY’S

2756 SANDY PLAINS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-4345

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001003

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2025

KFC #G135093

1970 COBB PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4509

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000238

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2025

WAFFLE HOUSE #577

3521 BAKER RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-3706

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-897C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2025

JOHNNIE MACCRACKEN’S CELTIC FIREHOUSE PUB

15 ATLANTA ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-11251

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2025

ELEVATION CHOPHOUSE

1723 MCCOLLUM PKWY NW BLDG 600 KENNESAW, GA 30144-7812

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-19610

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2025

PIZZA BY FUSCOS

4815 S MAIN ST STE B ACWORTH, GA 30101-5338

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003342

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2025

MCDONALD’S #31610

1855 MARS HILL RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-4518

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004245

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2025

TIGER SUGAR

840 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 300 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4927

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004641

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2025

POPEYES

4194 JILES RD NW LOT 1 KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005664

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2025

!!SCOOTER’S COFFEE

761 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3633

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005810

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2025

WILLIE RAE’S SOCIAL HOUSE

25 N PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1972

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006226

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2025

PIZZA BY FUSCOS – BASE

4815 S MAIN ST STE B ACWORTH, GA 30101-5338

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006331

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2025

!!JUST EATZ CAFE

2727 PACES FERRY RD STE LL50 ATLANTA, GA 30339-4053

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006808

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2025

DUNKIN DONUTS / BASKIN ROBBINS

2475 DALLAS HWY STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30064

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5760

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2025

NIGHT OWL PIZZA

1200 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 120 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4506

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002482

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2025

WENDY’S #2636

185 S SERVICE RD AUSTELL, GA 30168-7719

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002333

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2025

AUSTELL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

5600 MULBERRY ST AUSTELL, GA 30106

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-16743

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2025

!!SMYRNA COFFEE

2264 ATLANTA RD SE STE 103 SMYRNA, GA 30080-1567

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006857

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2025

HILTON GARDEN INN – FOOD

895 COBB PLACE BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-6806

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-14045

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2025

DUNKIN DONUTS

670 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30068-2720

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-19031C

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2025

SUGAR CAKES PATISSERIE

101 N PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1971

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000960

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2025

FRESH TO ORDER

1333 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-2783

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002134

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2025

WHITEFIELD ACADEMY – SCHOOL (UPPER LEVEL)

1 WHITEFIELD DR SE MABLETON, GA 30126-5236

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-4563

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2025

YOUTH DETENTION CENTER

1575 COUNTY SERVICES PKWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-4007

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4494

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2025

ARBOR TERRACE ACWORTH

4461 S MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5555

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002857

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2025

SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE – BEHAVIORAL HEALTH CRISIS CENTER

1758 COUNTY SERVICES PKWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-4012

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004076

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2025

WHITEFIELD ACADEMY – SCHOOL (NEW LOWER SCHOOL)

1 WHITEFIELD DR SE MABLETON, GA 30126-5236

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004135

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2025

HOUSE OF LU III

1690 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 108 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4868

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004775

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2025

MARCO’S PIZZA

4150 MACLAND RD STE 245 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-8213

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005254

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2025

CHARTER OF VININGS

2401 CUMBERLAND PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-1808

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005615

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2025

SUBWAY

4150 MACLAND RD STE 215 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-8210

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005708

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2025

REUNION

1255 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 16 MARIETTA, GA 30068-2728

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006229

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2025

!!OLIVE GARDEN ITALIAN KITCHEN

1350 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006350

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2025

!!SWEETIES’S CRAB SHACK

724 CHEROKEE ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-7253

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006828

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2025

!!AMERICAN DELI

3961 FLOYD RD STE 100 AUSTELL, GA 30106-8536

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006844

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2025

HAVEN ACADEMY AT SKYVIEW SCHOOL

5805 DUNN RD MABLETON, GA 30126

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002056

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2025

CHEESEBURGER BOBBY’S

125 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY STE 310 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3331

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-22947C

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2025

WAFFLE HOUSE #421

3340 FREY RD KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-23414C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2025

A TOWN WINGS

3999 AUSTELL RD STE 1001 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1162

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-27294

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2025

OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE #1119

810 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4925

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-25198C

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2025

AUSTRALIAN BAKERY & CAFE

48 S PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1914

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-7327

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2025

CHILI’S GRILL & BAR #158

4111 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-6242

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2375

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2025

RIVERSIDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

461 S GORDON RD MABLETON, GA 30126

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-12630C

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2025

KSU CAFE – CHICK-FIL-A

1100 S MARIETTA PKWY SE BLDG A MARIETTA, GA 30060-2855

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2025

SUSHI VILLAGE SC FRIED SEAFOOD & CHICKEN

2647 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3111

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003200

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2025

SILLA DEL TORO

30 S PARK SQ NE STE 220 MARIETTA, GA 30060-8613

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003901

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2025

MCDONALD’S #33950

4050 JILES RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1105

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003905

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2025

CHURCH’S CHICKEN

351 RIVERSIDE PKWY AUSTELL, GA 30168-7304

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004361

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2025

ANDERSON MILL CENTER FOR NURSING & HEALING – FOOD

2130 ANDERSON MILL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1806

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005687

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2025

FIREHOUSE SUBS AUSTELL

2860 EAST-WEST CONNECTOR STE 2 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1358

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005724

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2025

MARIETTA PROPER

9 W PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1923

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005869

Last Inspection Score: 63

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2025

SMOOTHIE KING #878

1271 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-2723

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006335

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2025

PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #401

1860 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 105 MARIETTA, GA 30066-7838

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5523

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2025

PANDA EXPRESS #2726

1380 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-5001

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002362

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2025

FUJI HANA STEAK & SUSHI

1255 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 1 MARIETTA, GA 30068

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4145

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2025

CITY VIEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

285 S GORDON RD MABLETON, GA 30126-5303

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-7514

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2025

LONGHORN STEAKHOUSE #5592

1095 COBB PLACE BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3672

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003304

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2025

CLAY – HARMONY LELAND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

6326 FACTORY SHOALS RD SW MABLETON, GA 30126-5114

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003770

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2025

PUPUSA LINDA VISTA

941 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2824

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005217

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2025

REVOLVING SUSHI FACTORY

2349 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8667

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006361

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2025

DOC GREEN’S GOURMET SALAD AND SANDWICH BAR

2955 COBB PKWY SE STE 240 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3525

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006534

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2025

!!FAIRFIELD INN & SUITES ATLANTA VININGS – FOOD

2450 PACES FERRY RD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-4098

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006832

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2025

!!MING’S ASIAN KITCHEN

4665 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 101 MARIETTA, GA 30068

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006859

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2025

!!TIP TOP DONUTS