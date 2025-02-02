Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from January 24 to January 30

The following are health inspection scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #771
- 3165 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE B MARIETTA, GA 30062-8365
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5557
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2025
DUNKIN DONUTS #353213
- 4661 WOODSTOCK RD ROSWELL, GA 30075-1640
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001521
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2025
FUSCO’S VIA ROMA
- 4815-A S MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5338
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-15122
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2025
ZAXBY’S
- 2756 SANDY PLAINS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-4345
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001003
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2025
KFC #G135093
- 1970 COBB PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4509
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000238
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2025
WAFFLE HOUSE #577
- 3521 BAKER RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-3706
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-897C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2025
JOHNNIE MACCRACKEN’S CELTIC FIREHOUSE PUB
- 15 ATLANTA ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-11251
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2025
ELEVATION CHOPHOUSE
- 1723 MCCOLLUM PKWY NW BLDG 600 KENNESAW, GA 30144-7812
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-19610
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2025
PIZZA BY FUSCOS
- 4815 S MAIN ST STE B ACWORTH, GA 30101-5338
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003342
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2025
MCDONALD’S #31610
- 1855 MARS HILL RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-4518
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004245
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2025
TIGER SUGAR
- 840 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 300 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4927
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004641
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2025
POPEYES
- 4194 JILES RD NW LOT 1 KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005664
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2025
!!SCOOTER’S COFFEE
- 761 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3633
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005810
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2025
WILLIE RAE’S SOCIAL HOUSE
- 25 N PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1972
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006226
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2025
PIZZA BY FUSCOS – BASE
- 4815 S MAIN ST STE B ACWORTH, GA 30101-5338
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006331
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2025
!!JUST EATZ CAFE
- 2727 PACES FERRY RD STE LL50 ATLANTA, GA 30339-4053
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006808
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2025
DUNKIN DONUTS / BASKIN ROBBINS
- 2475 DALLAS HWY STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30064
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5760
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2025
NIGHT OWL PIZZA
- 1200 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 120 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4506
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002482
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2025
WENDY’S #2636
- 185 S SERVICE RD AUSTELL, GA 30168-7719
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002333
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2025
AUSTELL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 5600 MULBERRY ST AUSTELL, GA 30106
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-16743
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2025
!!SMYRNA COFFEE
- 2264 ATLANTA RD SE STE 103 SMYRNA, GA 30080-1567
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006857
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-29-2025
HILTON GARDEN INN – FOOD
- 895 COBB PLACE BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-6806
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-14045
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2025
DUNKIN DONUTS
- 670 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30068-2720
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-19031C
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2025
SUGAR CAKES PATISSERIE
- 101 N PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1971
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000960
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2025
FRESH TO ORDER
- 1333 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-2783
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002134
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2025
WHITEFIELD ACADEMY – SCHOOL (UPPER LEVEL)
- 1 WHITEFIELD DR SE MABLETON, GA 30126-5236
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-4563
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2025
YOUTH DETENTION CENTER
- 1575 COUNTY SERVICES PKWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-4007
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4494
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2025
ARBOR TERRACE ACWORTH
- 4461 S MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5555
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002857
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2025
SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE – BEHAVIORAL HEALTH CRISIS CENTER
- 1758 COUNTY SERVICES PKWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-4012
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004076
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2025
WHITEFIELD ACADEMY – SCHOOL (NEW LOWER SCHOOL)
- 1 WHITEFIELD DR SE MABLETON, GA 30126-5236
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004135
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2025
HOUSE OF LU III
- 1690 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 108 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4868
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004775
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2025
MARCO’S PIZZA
- 4150 MACLAND RD STE 245 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-8213
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005254
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2025
CHARTER OF VININGS
- 2401 CUMBERLAND PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-1808
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005615
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2025
SUBWAY
- 4150 MACLAND RD STE 215 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-8210
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005708
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2025
REUNION
- 1255 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 16 MARIETTA, GA 30068-2728
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006229
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2025
!!OLIVE GARDEN ITALIAN KITCHEN
- 1350 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006350
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2025
!!SWEETIES’S CRAB SHACK
- 724 CHEROKEE ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-7253
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006828
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2025
!!AMERICAN DELI
- 3961 FLOYD RD STE 100 AUSTELL, GA 30106-8536
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006844
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-28-2025
HAVEN ACADEMY AT SKYVIEW SCHOOL
- 5805 DUNN RD MABLETON, GA 30126
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002056
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2025
CHEESEBURGER BOBBY’S
- 125 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY STE 310 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3331
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-22947C
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2025
WAFFLE HOUSE #421
- 3340 FREY RD KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-23414C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2025
A TOWN WINGS
- 3999 AUSTELL RD STE 1001 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1162
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-27294
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2025
OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE #1119
- 810 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4925
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-25198C
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2025
AUSTRALIAN BAKERY & CAFE
- 48 S PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1914
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-7327
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2025
CHILI’S GRILL & BAR #158
- 4111 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-6242
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2375
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2025
RIVERSIDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 461 S GORDON RD MABLETON, GA 30126
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-12630C
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2025
KSU CAFE – CHICK-FIL-A
- 1100 S MARIETTA PKWY SE BLDG A MARIETTA, GA 30060-2855
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003005
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2025
SUSHI VILLAGE SC FRIED SEAFOOD & CHICKEN
- 2647 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3111
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003200
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2025
SILLA DEL TORO
- 30 S PARK SQ NE STE 220 MARIETTA, GA 30060-8613
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003901
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2025
MCDONALD’S #33950
- 4050 JILES RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1105
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003905
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2025
CHURCH’S CHICKEN
- 351 RIVERSIDE PKWY AUSTELL, GA 30168-7304
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004361
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2025
ANDERSON MILL CENTER FOR NURSING & HEALING – FOOD
- 2130 ANDERSON MILL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1806
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005687
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2025
FIREHOUSE SUBS AUSTELL
- 2860 EAST-WEST CONNECTOR STE 2 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1358
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005724
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2025
MARIETTA PROPER
- 9 W PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1923
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005869
- Last Inspection Score: 63
- Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2025
SMOOTHIE KING #878
- 1271 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-2723
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006335
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 01-27-2025
PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #401
- 1860 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 105 MARIETTA, GA 30066-7838
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5523
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2025
PANDA EXPRESS #2726
- 1380 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-5001
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002362
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2025
FUJI HANA STEAK & SUSHI
- 1255 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 1 MARIETTA, GA 30068
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4145
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2025
CITY VIEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 285 S GORDON RD MABLETON, GA 30126-5303
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-7514
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2025
LONGHORN STEAKHOUSE #5592
- 1095 COBB PLACE BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3672
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003304
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2025
CLAY – HARMONY LELAND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 6326 FACTORY SHOALS RD SW MABLETON, GA 30126-5114
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003770
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2025
PUPUSA LINDA VISTA
- 941 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2824
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005217
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2025
REVOLVING SUSHI FACTORY
- 2349 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8667
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006361
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2025
DOC GREEN’S GOURMET SALAD AND SANDWICH BAR
- 2955 COBB PKWY SE STE 240 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3525
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006534
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2025
!!FAIRFIELD INN & SUITES ATLANTA VININGS – FOOD
- 2450 PACES FERRY RD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-4098
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006832
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2025
!!MING’S ASIAN KITCHEN
- 4665 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 101 MARIETTA, GA 30068
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006859
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2025
!!TIP TOP DONUTS
- 745 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062-2405
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006860
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-24-2025
