Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Sunday, February 2, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, February 2, 2025, with a high near 64 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be partly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 41 degrees.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 7:23 am, 41 °F clear sky Humidity 94 % Pressure 1025 mb Wind 0 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph Clouds Clouds: 0% Visibility Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 7:34 am Sunset Sunset: 6:09 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tonight

Patchy fog after 1 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday

Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night

Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Wednesday

Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Thursday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with January 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2025-01-01 54 37 45.5 0.4 0 2025-01-02 52 30 41 -4 0 2025-01-03 56 36 46 1.1 0 2025-01-04 48 31 39.5 -5.3 0 2025-01-05 53 33 43 -1.7 0 2025-01-06 60 30 45 0.3 0.44 2025-01-07 42 28 35 -9.6 0 2025-01-08 40 24 32 -12.6 0 2025-01-09 44 22 33 -11.5 0 2025-01-10 35 30 32.5 -12 1.05 2025-01-11 34 28 31 -13.5 0 2025-01-12 45 24 34.5 -10 0 2025-01-13 56 37 46.5 2 0.01 2025-01-14 51 30 40.5 -4 0 2025-01-15 52 34 43 -1.5 0 2025-01-16 58 33 45.5 1 0 2025-01-17 60 34 47 2.5 0 2025-01-18 60 43 51.5 7 0.7 2025-01-19 55 28 41.5 -3.1 0 2025-01-20 32 18 25 -19.6 0 2025-01-21 30 20 25 -19.7 0.07 2025-01-22 36 14 25 -19.7 0 2025-01-23 41 25 33 -11.8 0 2025-01-24 51 25 38 -6.9 0 2025-01-25 52 26 39 -6 0 2025-01-26 56 31 43.5 -1.6 T 2025-01-27 50 41 45.5 0.3 0.36 2025-01-28 59 33 46 0.7 0 2025-01-29 69 41 55 9.6 0 2025-01-30 70 44 57 11.4 T 2025-01-31 63 51 57 11.3 0.4

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for February 2, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 56 76 in 2016 19 in 1917 Min Temperature M 36 61 in 1989 5 in 1917 Avg Temperature M 46.0 66.0 in 1950 12.0 in 1917 Precipitation M 0.16 2.70 in 1996 0.00 in 2024 Snowfall M 0.0 T in 1966 0.0 in 2024 Snow Depth M – 2 in 1936 0 in 2024 HDD (base 65) M 19 53 in 1917 0 in 2016 CDD (base 65) M 0 1 in 1989 0 in 2024 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 65.0 55.5 73.0 in 2016 34.5 in 1908 Avg Min Temperature 44.0 36.4 58.5 in 1969 11.5 in 1951 Avg Temperature 54.5 45.9 65.5 in 1950 24.8 in 1980 Total Precipitation 0.00 0.32 2.84 in 1973 0.00 in 2025 Total Snowfall M 0.0 0.1 in 2007 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth M – 3 in 1936 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 10 38 80 in 1980 0 in 1950 Total CDD (base 65) 0 0 1 in 1989 0 in 2025 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 50.9 54.1 64.9 in 1950 38.5 in 1940 Avg Min Temperature 31.4 35.7 47.2 in 1950 19.9 in 1977 Avg Temperature 41.2 44.9 56.0 in 1950 29.4 in 1977 Total Precipitation 3.03 4.91 15.82 in 1883 0.88 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 3.2 1.4 8.4 in 1936 0.0 in 2020 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 2 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1493 1655 2846 in 1977 1120 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 0 0 9 in 1950 0 in 2025

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-02-01

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-02-01

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2025-02-01

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2025-01-31

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2025-01-31

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”