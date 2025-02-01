Financial watchdog group to host information session on HB 581 homestead exemption

By Rebecca Gaunt

Watching the Funds – Cobb, a financial watchdog group run by parents who focus on Cobb County School District’s spending, is teaming up with the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute (GBPI) to hold an information session on Georgia House Bill 581, the statewide floating homestead exemption that was signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp last year.

The online discussion is scheduled for Tuesday Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. The Zoom link will be provided within 24 hours of the event. Updates can be found on the Facebook page for the event or contact WatchingtheFunds@gmail.com.

The law was approved by more than 60% of voters by a state referendum in the November election. It includes a provision allowing local municipalities to opt out by March 1, but they must first hold three public hearings on the matter.

The session will cover:

What is HB-581, and how does it work?

Why are some school districts and municipalities opting out?

What does this mean for taxpayers? (Will your taxes go up or down?)

How can you make your voice heard before the deadline?

“Cobb County Schools estimates $43 million in lost revenue annually if they don’t opt out. Some homeowners are seeing property tax bills rise beyond affordability. This law could lock local governments into decisions with long-term consequences—for better or worse. With public hearings happening soon, now is the time to understand the facts, ask questions, and get involved,” Watching the Funds organizers wrote in a Facebook post.

Superintendent Chris Ragsdale announced the school district’s intention to opt out of HB 581 at the January school board meeting.

“The 62 and over exemption in Cobb provides an enormous benefit for Cobb citizens and we recognize that benefit. However, to recommend any process which would most definitely result in the Cobb County School District losing funds, which would be used to educate Cobb children, would not be a responsible recommendation,” he said.

The hearings will take place at 514 Glover St. in the boardroom on Feb. 6 at 11:30 a.m., Feb. 6 at 6:05 p.m., and Feb. 13 at 1:30 p.m.