Mableton to consider adopting willow oak as official city tree

The photo above by Rhododendrites, CC BY-SA 4.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0, via Wikimedia Commons, used under the terms of the Creative Commons license linked above

The Mableton City Council will consider adopting the willow oak as the official tree of the City of Mableton. .

The Arbor Day Foundation has this description of the willow oak on its website:

Often referred to as a “handsome tree,” this member of the mighty oak family comes with a stand-out feature: willow-like leaves. The willow oak is frequently planted along streets and in parks and golf courses because of its size, striking appearance, and relatively fast growth.

Turns shades of yellow bronze-orange, yellow-brown and russet-red in the fall

Produces acorns that are popular with wildlife

Tolerates poorly drained soil

According to the agenda pack for the Mableton City Council meeting, willow oaks are already planted around Mableton Town Square Park.



According to the Arbor Day Foundation the tree is hardy in zones 5-9. Mableton is in zone 8, so it is within the hardiness zone.

Here is the resolution that will be considered.

A Resolution Adopting the Willow Oak as the Official City Tree

WHEREAS, the City of Mableton (“City”) is a municipal corporation duly organized and existing under the laws of the State of Georgia; and

WHEREAS, the duly elected governing authority of the City is the Mayor and Council (“City Council”) thereof; and

WHEREAS, Section 1.13 of the City Charter authorizes the City Council to “exercise and enjoy all other powers, functions, rights, privileges, and immunities necessary or desirable to promote or protect the safety, health, peace, security, good order, comfort, convenience, or general welfare of the city and its inhabitants; to exercise all implied powers necessary or desirable to carry into execution all powers granted in” the City Charter;

WHEREAS, the City of Mableton was established in 2022, and will recognize its first Georgia Arbor Day on February 21, 2025; and

WHEREAS, Trees in Mableton play a vital role in our community by providing a habitat for wildlife, reducing topsoil erosion, improving public health and air and water quality, increasing energy efficiency through shade, beautifying public spaces, and promoting economic vitality; and

WHEREAS, The Willow Oak tree is native to North America and is a popular tree in our local parks, communities, and landscapes. It is a hardy tree that provides shade and food for wildlife, and displays deep shades of green in the spring and summer and bronze leaves later in the year; and

WHEREAS, Willow Oaks can be seen encircling the perimeter of the Mableton Town Square Park, creating a resilient and inclusive space for the Mableton community, a community that has new growth with old roots.

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the governing authority of the City of Mableton, Georgia as follows:

Section 1: THAT THE CITY OF MABLETON ADOPTS THE WILLOW OAK AS THE OFFICIAL CITY TREE.