Several people injured, one seriously, in traffic incident on Dallas Highway

According to a public information release from Officer Aaron Wilson, the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations STEP Unit is investigating a serious injury collision at the intersection of Dallas Highway and Midway Road on Sunday, that took place Sunday, February 23, 2025, at around 7:36 p.m.

[The Cobb County Courier withholds names in traffic incidents when it is uncertain whether charges will be filed]

According to investigators, a green 2009 Toyota Camry was disabled from a previous collision and partially blocked a westbound lane of Dallas Highway. The vehicle was occupied by a 22-year-old male driver from Marietta, a 27-year-old female passenger, a 35-year-old male passenger, and a 5-year-old girl, all also from Marietta. The driver had exited the car to check on the other occupants involved in the earlier crash.

At the same time, a black 1997 Ford Thunderbird LX, driven by a 61-year-old man from Dallas, was traveling westbound on Dallas Highway. As the vehicle approached the intersection, it struck the disabled Camry and its driver, who was outside the car. The impact caused the Camry to rotate and strike another individual.

The 22-year-old driver of the Camry was taken by ambulance to Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries. The 35-year-old passenger, the 27-year-old passenger, and the child sustained minor injuries and were also taken to Kennestone Hospital. The driver of the Thunderbird was not injured.

The collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.