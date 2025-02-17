News brief: Mableton City Council to hold Spring Planning Conference this week

The City of Mableton posted the following public notice:

CITY OF MABLETON STATE OF GEORGIA

COBB COUNTY

NOTICE OF SPRING PLANNING CONFERENCE (Transitional Planning Conference) The City of Mableton, Georgia, Mayor and Council hereby provide notice that the City Council will hold their Spring Planning Conference beginning on Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 6:00 pm at Lanier Islands, 7000 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford, GA and to begin again on Friday, February 21, 2025 at 8:30am and Saturday, 8:30am and ending Sunday February 23, 2025 at 2:00 pm. The planning conference will pertain to transitional and incorporative matters such as team building, services, moving, goals, departments, planning and zoning, code enforcement, budgeting and finance, and other transitional planning.

The meetings will be open to the public.

An agenda will be sent later.