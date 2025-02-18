Powder Springs man arrested in connection with Feb 15 homicide

[The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated. We do make exceptions in high-profile cases or charges against public officials where exoneration is likely to be as widely publicized as the initial arrest]

According to a public information release from Sgt. Eric Smith of the Cobb County Police Department, a 64-year-old Powder Springs man was charged with aggravated assault and felony murder for an incident that took place on February 15, 2025, at around 3:33 AM on Katie Emma Drive in Powder Springs.

After being called to the scene, officers located a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim, Gerald Atkins, 67, of Kansas City, Kansas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Major Crimes Unit responded to the incident location and assumed the investigation. As a result of their investigation, the suspect was arrested and is in custody at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945.

About the Major Crimes Unit

The Crimes Against Persons Division of the Cobb County Police Department is part of the Major Crimes Unit, and is broken down into several specialized units, to investigate homicides, robberies, technology-based crime, domestic violence and stalking, and crimes against children. It has a unit that does crime analysis to identify evidence to help link cases and identify suspects.

The division also houses the Crime Scene Unit which according to the division’s website “is responsible for documenting and processing crime scenes to locate evidence, identify suspects, and to present evidence in criminal proceedings. Crime scene technicians are responsible for processing evidence utilizing a variety of procedures for fingerprint, DNA, and trace evidence.”

The commander of the Major Crimes Unit is Capt. Matt Brown, and the Crimes Against Persons Unit is commanded by Lt. Tim Nelson.