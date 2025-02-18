Town Center Community Alliance Board of Directors announces new members and officers

Photos above courtesy of the Town Center Alliance: L-R, new Vice Chairwoman Shelley Elder, Chairman Gary Roberts, and new board member Dr. Tyler Reinagel

The Town Center Community Alliance submitted the following news release about the addition of officers and a new board member at its December Board of Directors meeting:

The Town Center Community Alliance Board of Directors today announced the appointment of one new board member and the election of two new officers during its December board meeting.

Gary Roberts was elected chairman; Shelley Elder, vice chairwoman; and Dr. Tyler Reinagel was welcomed as a new member of the board.

Roberts, president of Great South Metals, has over three decades of experience in the steel industry and enters his new position as chair with an inspiring, forward-thinking leadership style. He joined the board in 2021.

Elder, who will serve as vice chair, has served on the Alliance board since 2021. An attorney at Crane Elder Law Firm, she specializes in estate planning, probate, guardianship, fiduciary representation and real estate. Elder is deeply involved in numerous Cobb County volunteer organizations, including North Cobb Rotary and Cobb County Schools Foundation, dedicating her time to the betterment of the Town Center Community and beyond.

“I am honored to be chosen to lead the Town Center Community Alliance board, working with a highly distinguished group of community leaders to propel our district forward,” said Roberts. “The members of this board work tirelessly to improve the Town Center Community area and I am excited to see all the work we can accomplish together.”

Dr. Reinagel, the associate vice president of economic development at Kennesaw State University (KSU) recently began his three-year term. In his role at KSU, Dr. Reinagel oversees engagement with economic and community partnerships statewide.

“The appointment of new officers and a new member on the Alliance board meets us at an exciting time,” said Jennifer Hogan, director of community engagement at Town Center Community. “As we enter our 10th anniversary of the bikeshare program, the fourth Noonday Shanty 5K/10K race and continue various improvement initiatives throughout the district, the board is eager to advance the Town Center mission of improving quality of life for all stakeholders.”