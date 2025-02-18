Litter cleanup on Queen Mill Road in Mableton

Group photo from Queen Mill cleanup — all photos provided by Barry Krebs

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about a community litter cleanup in the Queen Mill Road area:

The Friends Of Mableton along with help from Commissioner and Eric Sheffield and the South Cobb Lions Club did not let the light drizzle discourage us from removing 19 bags of litter from Queen Mill Road, 8 bags of litter from Hunnicut Road and 6 bags from Rioco Circle. In addition, the dumped junk on Hunnicut Road and Rioco Circle will also be removed along with the 33 bags by Keep Cobb Beautiful. Commissioner Sheffield even cleaned out a lot of debris from the drains to assist with the water flow from Queen Mill Road. Hunnicut Road and Rioco Circle are open for adoption. If you are interested in the Adopt-A-Mile program, please contact Dawn at keepcobbbeautiful@cobbcounty.org . She will get you the grabbers, safety vests, gloves and orange bags as well as order your street signs.

About Keep Cobb Beautiful

Keep Cobb Beautiful (KCB) is a nonprofit organization that fosters environmental sustainability and community engagement throughout Cobb County, Georgia. Established as a public-private partnership, the organization collaborates with local governments, businesses, schools, and residents to promote a cleaner, greener community.

The Keep Cobb Beautiful website describes the organization and its purpose as follows:

Keep Cobb Beautiful is a nonprofit organization created for the purpose of assisting the County and Board of Commissioners in establishing, promoting and maintaining a countywide policy for improved environmental and waste management. Keep Cobb Beautiful is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful (KAB), a national, non-profit public education organization dedicated to improving waste handling practices in American communities. To volunteer with Keep Cobb Beautiful, including its Adopt-A-Mile program, follow this link.

KCB focuses on the following goals: reducing litter, improving recycling, and promoting environmental education. Through its initiatives, the organization works to inspire residents to take an active role in maintaining their surroundings. Programs such as community cleanups, recycling drives, and educational workshops are integral to KCB’s mission.

