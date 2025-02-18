We said “I do” back then … and we say “I do” once again!

John Kone of the Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K submitted the following report on a special meeting of the club, where a group of members renewed their wedding vows:

On February 13th, 2025 during a special Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K meeting, eleven Kiwanis Club members renewed their wedding vows. Other Kiwanis Club and family members in attendance watched and witnessed the “Wedding Vow Renewal” ceremony. The ceremony, held at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church was officiated by Reverend Jim Perry.

Several members brought in original wedding photographs which were displayed for everyone to see. Collectively, the marriages span many years, and everyone smiled after seeing the original wedding photos, however, the smiles were accompanied with the comment, “…my, my … how our looks have changed over the years …

Rev. Perry (pictured second from the left) is also a member and past president of the Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K.

Each couple who participated received a “reuniting of marriage vows Certificate” signed by Rev. Perry. Dana Popovich, President of the Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K, displays her signed certificate! Dana and Mike Kaplan( not in the photo) have been married for 28 years.