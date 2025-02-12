Renowned visual artist named dean of Kennesaw State’s Geer College of the Arts

[The following article first appeared on the Kennesaw State University website, republished with permission]

Kennesaw State University has named renowned visual artist Jawshing Arthur Liou as dean of the Robert S. Geer Family College of the Arts, effective July 1, 2025.

Liou, who was named dean following a national search, is currently the Herman B Wells Endowed Professor at the Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture + Design at Indiana University, Bloomington.

In his role as dean, Liou will serve as the chief academic officer for the Geer College and set its strategic, operational, and financial directions, while providing leadership for its approximately 1,920 undergraduate and graduate students and nearly 300 faculty and staff. In collaboration with College leadership, faculty, the Academic Deans Council, and the provost, Liou will execute a strategy to ensure academic excellence, student success and engagement, commitment to research and creative activities, and connections to the wider community.

“Arthur is a visionary leader and accomplished artist whose leadership comes at a pivotal time, as the College embarks on an exciting period of growth,” Kennesaw State President Kathy S. Schwaig said. “His dedication to the arts and commitment to collaboration will undoubtedly elevate the Geer College of the Arts, strengthening its impact both locally and globally.”

At Indiana University, Liou serves a significant role in the university leadership, including as a member of the 2030 Executive Leadership Team, the Campus Budget Model Redesign Steering Committee, and the director of the Arts and Humanities AI + Digital Futures Program. He was previously associate dean of the Eskenazi School and director of the Hope School of Fine Arts. Liou is nationally recognized by two leadership fellowships from the Big 10 Academic Alliance, an elected board of directors position for the College Arts Association (CAA), and the Emerging Arts Administrators Fellowship from the National Council of Arts Administrators (NCAA).

“Arthur brings an impressive blend of artistic achievement and academic leadership experience to the Geer College of the Arts. His ability to cultivate interdisciplinary collaborations and infuse technology into artistic practice, makes him an outstanding addition to KSU’s dynamic leadership team. I look forward to working closely with him to advance the national prominence of the Geer College of the Arts,” KSU Provost and Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs Ivan Pulinkala said.

Liou’s artistic background spans across photography, digital media, film, and journalism. His work has been featured in programs, exhibitions, and collections in major museums and art festivals around the world including the Tokyo Metropolitan Museum of Photography, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Rubin Museum in New York, Museum of Fine Arts in Houston, Seoul Museum of Art, National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts, Red Brick Museum in Beijing, and National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne, Australia.

“I am excited to join the Geer College of the Arts and its extraordinary community of colleagues and students. This opportunity is both a privilege and an immense responsibility, and I embrace it with a strong commitment to growth, collaboration, and innovation,” Liou said. “I look forward to working alongside the diverse talents in the college and across campus to celebrate our shared passion for the arts.”

Liou received a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the National Chengchi University in Taipei, Taiwan. He earned a Master of Fine Arts in photography and electronic intermedia from the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida.