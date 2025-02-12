Touch-A-Truck Returns to Kennesaw’s Adams Park on March 1

The City of Kennesaw distributed the following information about this year’s Touch-A-Truck event:

Touch-A-Truck, the annual community event hosted by the City of Kennesaw’s Parks & Recreation, Public Works and Police departments, will return to Adams Park on Saturday, March 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Children will have the opportunity to get up close with larger-than-life trucks, heavy construction and public safety equipment, specialty vehicles and cool cars. Attendees can meet vehicle owners and operators while touching, climbing on and interacting with a unique display of transportation. The event will also feature children’s activities, as well as food and beverages available for purchase. Admission is free. Touch-A-Truck is sponsored by Williams Elleby Howard & Easter.

The Parks & Recreation Department is seeking unique vehicles for display. Interested parties are encouraged to call 770-422-9714 or complete the interest form at secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog.

Volunteer shifts are available. To sign up, visit secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog and view the Volunteer Opportunities under the “Volunteer Opportunities” tab.

In conjunction with Touch-A-Truck, the City of Kennesaw’s Parks & Recreation Department will host its annual Summer Camp Expo, an open-house-style event where the community can learn about summer camps available through Kennesaw Parks & Recreation. This year’s event will be held inside the Kennesaw Recreation Center.

Kennesaw Parks & Recreation offers a variety of summer camps, including Camp Venture, a summer day camp for first through fifth grades, and the Kennesaw Teen Academy for sixth through eighth grades. Camp instructors will be on-site to meet attendees and provide details about the programs offered. Those who register on-site will be eligible for a 10% early bird discount.

Parks & Recreation staff will be available to discuss summer job opportunities. The City of Kennesaw is hiring camp leads and counselors, as well as splash pad leads and attendants.

For more information, visit kennesaw-ga.gov/touchatruck or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.