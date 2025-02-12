Senior Citizen Council of Cobb County workshop on de-cluttering

The Senior Citizen Council of Cobb County will conduct a workshop on downsizing and de-cluttering on Saturday, February 22, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The email from the organization states:
We are bringing back this topic for a second time because so many of our seniors have expressed a need for more information in this area.
Industry specialists will give valuable advice on downsizing, particularly for those moving from a residence of 20+ years and also on rightsizing and decluttering for those who are planning to remain in their homes.
Location: South Cobb Regional Library Large Meeting Room 805 Clay Road, Mableton, GA
FREE This event aims to answer questions and provide education and resources addressing these topics:
- What is the difference between rightsizing & downsizing?
- Modifying to stay in your home.
- Where do you begin?
- Why senior moves are different.
- What role does the family play in a senior move?
- What assistance is available?
REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED
