Senior Citizen Council of Cobb County workshop on de-cluttering

The Senior Citizen Council of Cobb County will conduct a workshop on downsizing and de-cluttering on Saturday, February 22, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The email from the organization states:

We are bringing back this topic for a second time because so many of our seniors have expressed a need for more information in this area. Industry specialists will give valuable advice on downsizing, particularly for those moving from a residence of 20+ years and also on rightsizing and decluttering for those who are planning to remain in their homes.

Location: South Cobb Regional Library Large Meeting Room 805 Clay Road, Mableton, GA

FREE This event aims to answer questions and provide education and resources addressing these topics:

What is the difference between rightsizing & downsizing?

Modifying to stay in your home.

Where do you begin?

Why senior moves are different.

What role does the family play in a senior move?

What assistance is available?

https://tinyurl.com/5f5z9yfm

https://tinyurl.com/5f5z9yfm