A Love Letter to Marietta and GMDT

Photo: Team Disco Inferno

[This is the latest installment of “Cobb Cuisine, Culture and Community” by Brian Benefield]

Several months ago, I received a text from Brittney Gray, the Marietta Welcome Center executive director and Vice President at GDMT. At first, I didn’t recognize the number because it was unsaved in my phone. We were celebrating Randall, the owner’s birthday, at the Marietta wine market. And then it got funny.

Brittney’s text said, “Would you like to be in dancing with the stars of Marietta at the Strand Theatre?” At first, I was puzzled, surprised, and taken aback. My nervous excitement was too much to contain, so I told my wife, Cecilie, about the news I had just heard. In her witty,

sarcastic tone, she said, “Who is Brittney, and why does she think you can dance?” I had to laugh internally for fear of getting slapped.

Then I turned and saw a longtime friend, Miki Thompson, who was asked by Colt Chambers, owner of Alley Stage, the same question very recently. We chatted about it and laughed and smiled, and she said, “I hope you’re on my team because we’re going to win.” My reply was, “I guess we’ll see about that.”

I grew up in inner-city Atlanta with a very diverse group of friends from all different countries. Having Colombian, Korean, and Black friends, there was always a common theme when visiting their houses: music and Dancing. The soundtrack to the movie Grease was on my record player, but when I entered their homes, the sound enveloped the walls with funky Latin beats and soulful Stevie Wonder. This was eye-opening for me, and I couldn’t love it more.

Some people are born with natural rhythm, I am not one of those people. However, being around other cultures and different styles of music growing up, I learned how to move, and my friends and their families taught me to not only hear the music but feel it.

After much thought and trepidation, I texted Brittney a few days later with a resounding yes. Thanks, Brittney for twisting my arm. The following month was filled with numerous practices instructed by our fantastic choreographer, Jarrod Harrell. He has been dancing since he was only nine and trained in classical ballet and contemporary dance at GMDT. Jay has an extensive pedigree, as he was a student choreographer at Marietta High School. He has a degree from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts and has helped people like us numerous times with DWTS. Thank you, Jay, for being a helpful teacher and a wonderful human being.

As luck would have it, I ended up on a team with my friend Miki and two young gentlemen, Neal and Evan. Who I also know from seeing them around Marietta Square. This was true manifest destiny, and we fully embraced it. We met with Jay and decided on a disco-dancing theme. We collectively picked our music, and Jay worked his magic by mixing three classic 70s tunes.

We practiced well over a dozen times at the GMDT studio and even more at home with our group and by ourselves. I haven’t performed on the stage since elementary school, so I wanted to know the routine like the back of my hand. Gray Stoner is the Associate Artistic Director of Georgia Metropolitan Dance Theatre and owner of the Georgia Dance Conservatory, which is the studio where the students practice. She is a very kind lady and knows her stuff when it comes to directing this type of show. Gray and Brittney were always there with a quick answer whenever a question arose and were always willing to assist us in any way.

The Marietta community really showed up by selling out tickets at the Strand Theatre and giving more than generous donations to our team alone at over $10,000. Total team donations were $58,000, which set an all-time high record for the event. This proves how important the arts are in our community, and we say a heartfelt thank you to everyone who donated. The time arrived as we waited to step on stage. The adrenaline coursed through my veins, and I told myself, you’re going to kill this routine. And we seized the moment!

Although we didn’t win one of the coveted disco ball trophies, we made friends with the other team members, and I even got a compliment while on stage about my dance moves from my friend and a judge, Katy Ruth Camp. That is my trophy unto itself! The euphoria we all felt after our performance was better than any drugs I may or may not have taken in my misspent youth.

Several heart-tugging moments for me were hearing from the senior GMDT class at dress rehearsal talk about how dance has enhanced their lives in so many ways. Poise, confidence, self-pride, and public speaking are just a few things they talked about besides learning the craft of dance. Another Kleenex moment was when Gray handed me four envelopes with handwritten cards enclosed. One was from Gray herself, and the others were from the students. Thanking us for our time and devotion to help them do what they love: dance. Thank you, GMDT, for being such an impactful organization that helps people fulfill their dreams.

I like to do things on vacation that my wife refers to as an NDE or near-death experience, such as skydiving, hanging off the side of a 1500-foot skyscraper, or climbing an almost vertical mountain with no harness. She thinks I’m crazy, but I feel in those hair-raising moments, you are truly alive. I wouldn’t put Dancing with the Stars in the NDE category; however, it was one of my life’s most challenging, exhilarating, and rewarding experiences. I’ve always felt we only grow when we are the most uncomfortable. Throw your hat in the ring and try something that makes you slightly scared. You might surprise yourself. Marietta, we can’t say thank you enough!

Love, Brian, Miki, Neal, and Evan. May Team Disco Inferno live forever in your hearts.